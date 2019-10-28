WEST RUTLAND — Before noon this Saturday morning, seeds will fly and the flesh of hundreds of squashes will paint the horizon orange as Sensei Rick Smith’s second-annual Pumpkin Carnage returns to Westside.
“It was something I started last year for my students,” Smith said. “We have all these people who have pumpkins to get rid of after Halloween, and I wanted something (to help the) the students to work on their focus.”
Just like last year, Smith said he would host the event on his property, and have a host of different implements for students, their friends and anyone between the ages of five and 17 to practice obliterating jack-o-lanterns including non-sharpened throwing stars, aluminum katana, youth bow and arrows, baseball bats and baseballs.
“They’re allowed to bring their own improvised smashing tool, but they need to have it approved for safe usage,” Smith said.
Last year around a dozen pumpkin pulverizers took part in the three to four-hour smashing session, altogether pummeling around 100 pumpkins in a controlled, safe environment.
This year, Smith said he hoped for even more Rutland youth to join him in his last year hosting the event: next year, Smith said they were eyeing larger recreational areas to rent out so they could expand the pumpkin pummeling festival to include a bake sale and other goodies.
Pumpkins can be donated for the event at Smith’s martial arts studio, Legend Gates Shotokan Karate at 453 Main Street in West Rutland, Rutland Recyclable Waste Center 8 am to 6 or 7p.m., and at 3 Capitol Hill in Fair Haven, Smith said.
All pumpkins are welcome, whether they smile or not, but all must be cleared out of all candle wax, candle pieces and anything stuck inside because the pumpkins will most likely be composted or fed to farm animals after they get the pulp beaten out of them.
And this year, the pumpkin pillage may last two days: Smith said he’s keeping a watchful eye on Championship Soccer Games this weekend, as some of his students may be playing for the title on Saturday, so he intends to make sure his students can participate around their sports schedule.
Which, in this case means Kyle Frankenberg, who’s family owns the Paw House in West Rutland and who attended in full force with several of their friends last year.
“He put together a fabulous pumpkin carnage festival, as best as I can describe it,” laughed Kyle’s father, Mitch Frankenberg. “It’s really fun, and its a great way to dispose of pumpkins and the kids get to use their skills ... he’s a good man, Rick is.”
“It was great,” Kyle said. “People brought their old pumpkins, and we sliced them, diced them and destroyed them.”
All his students need to bring are refreshments, warm clothes, energy, and a sweet tooth: Smith said pumpkin pies will be served at the end to celebrate a successful smashing.
“If we have enough people, we can have small competitions (this year),” Smith said.
