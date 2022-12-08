Nick Grandchamp wants fewer vinyl records.
“I have too much,” he said, thumbing his way through a crammed shelf trying to find a particular album Thursday morning. “This is why I’ve got to sell stuff. I have all these KISS records. I do like KISS, but ....”
In an effort to declutter, Grandchamp, the guitarist of local hardcore band Get A Grip, has organized a “punk rock flea market” being held from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday in the loft at Vermont Gaming Academy at 230 North Main St. He said he and about a dozen other vendors will be unloading a variety of merchandise.
“From records to clothing to retro media to homemade jewelry to homemade ginger beer,” Grandchamp said. “I’ve been wanting to do this for a while. I have a bunch of stuff from throughout my 20 years. I know my friends have the same. Why don’t we try to get everyone together and try to make some money for the holidays and maybe let people buy some gifts.”
Grandchamp said he’d be unloading his excess vinyl at “a very fair rate” along with old band T-shirts, vintage toys and “a bunch” of laser discs.
“They’re coming back, and it’s becoming a collector thing,” he said of the latter. “People are buying ‘Star Wars’ on laser disc. All the B-movies, all the Troma movies, are selling for $200.”
Vendors range from the Burlington-based Young At Heart Ginger Beer — run by a member of the band Rough Francis — to jeweler Metalmorphosis Studio, and even an area farmer.
“It kind of goes in the punk rock DIY thing,” Grandchamp said. “There’ll be a guy with a bunch of Star Wars figures. ... If you’re into nerd culture of any type, this would be a pretty good stop for you.”
Mountain Music owner Meshach Tourigny said he’ll have a table stocked with some of his more unusual offerings.
“I bought a collection of some Northeast hardcore punk CDs a little while ago,” he said. “It’s kind of sealed, obscure stuff. I’m going to bring some records I’m discounting a little bit. I’ve got some punk rock art. ... I’m hoping it finds a different crowd, maybe gets my store’s name into some different heads.”
