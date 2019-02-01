In Pure Water for the World’s 20th year, Carolyn Crowley Meub is passing the torch and resigning from her position as executive director.
“I remember growing up, sitting in the Rutland Free Library reading books about Clara Barton and Albert Schweitzer, and they were all serving others,” Meub said. “I said I really want to do something that has purpose.”
So, 17 years ago, she joined Pure Water for the World, a nonprofit that works to improve access to safe water, as its executive director.
“We believe that (bad) water is the source of a lot of poverty,” Meub said. “If you’re consuming contaminated water, you get sick, your body doesn’t develop that fast, you don’t continue school, you drop out young, you don’t get education.”
Meub said she’s always been very active in Rotary International, and at one point was district governor for southern Vermont and southern New Hampshire.
Pure Water for the World was started by the Brattleboro Rotary Club in the mid 1990s, and became a nonprofit corporation in Vermont in 1999
“When my year as district governor was up, I wanted to do something internationally,” Meub said. “Rotary sort of opened my eyes to a greater world.”
A friend of hers suggested that she look into Pure Water for the World.
As the spearhead for Pure Water for the World, Meub has helped organize in-home water filtration for families by delivering biosand water filters that purify local water through an organic layering process, which makes the filters easily accessible for rural and displaced communities.
Water is poured down through a diffusion plate, after which a biological layer of microorganisms destroy bad bacteria before the water passes through a rich layer of filtration sand and trickles down through a layer of separation gravel and “underdrain” gravel.
“It’s similar to Rutland City’s,” Meub said.
Her journey with Pure Water for the World began with education, Meub said, before the organization sought to broaden its efforts into hygiene and behaviors.
“We work with families to build toilets and understand that fecal contamination in water and on your hands make you sick,” Meub said.
“We have a strong program in schools ... we worked with the national government of Honduras to try and incorporate ... basic hygiene messages,” she said.
Meub said the organization developed government-supported menstrual education programs for men and women of all ages.
“Men didn’t even understand their wives’ periods,” Meub said. “You can’t just go in and say, ‘We’re going to teach you about menstrual education,’ because they think you’re going to teach sex.”
The organization worked with schools to develop gender-specific toilets, handwashing stations, waste receptacles and is teaching women in Honduras how to make reusable sanitary pads for women who don’t have ready access to disposable feminine hygiene products.
“They found that girls who get their period and don’t know how to stay clean drop out of school,” Meub said.
The programs also help women and girls to make good lifestyle choices to remedy the pains of their cycles, because they can’t dispense medicine
“It’s really working within their cultures,” Meub said. “We had 14 people (in Honduras) and all of them are Honduran ... in Haiti, all but one are Haitian.”
The program is demand-driven, so people have to want Pure Water for the World in their community, which involves accessing community leaders, addressing them on their terms and being conscious of cultural stigma.
“Sometimes, it’s hard to get women,” Meub said. “Because their husbands don’t want them to go into someone else’s home.”
In Haiti, the community structures are very loose, with an overarching religious structure and an underlying voodoo spirituality, both of which have community leaders who need to be onboard with the community developments Pure Water for the World wanted to pursue.
“Sometimes you’re really luckier than you are smart,” Meub said.
Meub said growth of the program is ideal, but will take time. For implementation in other countries, Pure Water would have to first achieve NGO status, get through to the local communities, convince them of the benefits of having cleaner water, train staff, acquire vehicles and keep labor laws in mind.
“It’s a lot of capital expense,” Meub said.
Since Meub came to Pure Water for the World, the organization increased in staff from one paid position to 45.
“We went from a $50,000 budget to $1.1 million,” Meub said.
Pure Water for the World has its home office in Meub’s house. The search is underway for its new home and executive director.
Meub previously ran Sen. Bob Stafford’s office as campaign coordinator, completed the bicentennial for the Rutland Herald, and said she felt everything in her past had led her to her work at Pure Water for the World.
Now, Meub said she’s looking forward to the next project, which she hopes will be another philanthropic adventure, this time serving her hometown of Rutland.
“I’m going to miss it,” Meub said. “But it’s time.”
