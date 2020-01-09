MONTPELIER — Lawmakers and state officials pledged Thursday to work on passing a regulated marijuana market in this year’s legislative session.
Speakers in support of a tax-and-regulate market lined up at a news conference at the State House to lobby for support for S.54, the bill passed by the Senate last year in a 23-5 vote and the House Government Operations Committee in a 10-1 vote.
Speakers Thursday included Attorney General T.J. Donovan, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Sears, D-Bennington, and Rep. Sarah Copeland-Hanzas, D-Orange-2, chairwoman of the House Committee on Government Operations, who said they hoped to pass the legislation by midway through the session.
Copeland-Hanzas said she hoped to muster enough votes in the House to pass legislation and override a veto by Republican Gov. Phil Scott. Scott and House Speaker Mitzi Johnson, D-Grand Isle-Chittenden, have said they would not support the legal sale of marijuana until concerns about highway safety, youth usage prevention and the environment have been addressed.
The news conference was organized by the Vermont Coalition to Regulate Marijuana, a broad coalition of citizens, organizations and businesses that support a legal marijuana market in Vermont.
“Today, cannabis is legal in three New England states as well as in Canada and legalization is being seriously discussed in every state capital in the Northeast,” said Matt Simon, the coalition’s New England political director.
Simon noted that Massachusetts has opened more than 30 retail stores, including three stores within 15 miles of the Vermont border and Massachusetts reported over $400 million in sales, generating more than $70 million in state tax revenue.
“We know that’s only the beginning,” Simon added. “Vermont urgently needs to move forward on this issue in 2020 and in the interests of protecting consumers from contaminated products and in the interests of public safety.”
Donovan agreed that it was time for the Legislature to act in the interests of public safety after the state legalized the possession and use of cannabis for anyone 21 and older last year but failed to create a legal market to buy it, forcing people to turn to the black market where the safety of the product was unknown.
“To be brief and to the point: It is way past time to have a fully regulated market for cannabis sales in the state of Vermont,” Donovan stated, drawing cheers and clapping from the crowd assembled in the Cedar Creek Room. “It’s good for consumer protection, it’s good for public health, it’s good for public safety, and it’s good for the state of Vermont. It’s time to act; let’s get it done this legislative session.”
Donovan stressed that people involved in the cannabis market needed “to know the rules of the game,” adding that revenue generated from sales should be used to fund prevention and education programs for youth.
Sears noted as well that Vermonters were spending “hundreds of millions of dollars” purchasing cannabis from the illicit market and south of the state line in Massachusetts.
“Vermont’s current law legalized a product without creating any safe legal access to it,” Sears said. “We are shipping tax dollars out of state and fueling the economy in those states in this industry in another state — it makes no sense, whatsoever.”
Sears said the “incremental” progress is a legal cannabis market in Vermont.
“We started in 2016 in the Senate — I don’t think anyone can say we’re rushing this bill,” Sears said, adding that there were many safeguards built into the bill to protect consumers, youth, Vermont growers and retailers, and the environment.
Copeland-Hanzas noted that as chairwoman of the House Government Operations Committee, she was tasked with “shepherding” the bill though the house and would be seeking input from other House committees, such as Natural Resources, Ways and Means, Appropriations, Health and Agriculture.
“This measured approach should really reassure Vermonters that we are taking the time to get it right,” she said. “This work has really helped us refine some of the issues in the bill, such as land use and environmental impact of cannabis operations, how we’re going to invest in prevention of youth access and what is the proper tax rate for a tax-and-regulated cannabis product and what other public protection concerns that we should be looking at.”
