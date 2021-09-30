Rutland area stakeholders agree that the first president of Vermont State University should be someone who thinks locally.
The group of eight, comprised of Rutland County legislators and business leaders, met virtually Thursday morning with Matt Bunting, of the higher-education executive search firm Storbeck Search, to provide input about what the future president’s job should look like.
Vermont State University is the name of the new institution that will unify Castleton University, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College. The new entity will launch in July 2023, with the first classes to begin that fall.
On Wednesday, the Vermont State Colleges System (VSCS) board of trustees voted to adopt the new name — a decision that has drawn criticism and condemnation from members of the CU community, as well as from local legislators and business leaders.
Thursday’s meeting was one of several being held around the state by Storbeck to gather information for trustees as they begin a national presidential search.
Lyle Jepson, executive director of the Chamber & Economic Development for the Rutland Region (CEDRR), said his organization believed that applicants experienced in student internships, curriculum alignment and industry credentials and certifications should be prioritized.
“We say that because we believe that our system strongly supports the economy of Vermont. And so we want to make sure that the economy is tied in closely with the deliverables from the schools,” he said.
Jepson also stressed that the president should understand the importance of preserving local identity.
“We need someone who is aware of the critical need for effective branding and marketing, specifically retaining the Castleton and Spartan brand, which is well known locally, regionally and nationally,” he said.
In addition, he noted the need to effectively delegate authority when overseeing multiple campuses.
“Each campus must have autonomy to make day-to-day decisions. And having one leader remotely could be difficult,” he said, asking for clarification on who will determine what the autonomy of each campus will look like.
Bunting explained that the board is exploring a number of strategic issues, such as the autonomy question, ahead of advertising the job.
Rep. Jim Harrison, R-Chittenden, suggested that locating the new president’s office on the CU campus would send a meaningful message to the local community.
Bunting replied that other campuses have made similar pitches, calling it a “dicey topic.”
Rep. Stephanie Jerome, D-Brandon, stressed the need for a president that understands workforce development as a way of training students for jobs in state.
Focusing on the campus community, Jepson explained that student access to school leadership has been central to CU’s success.
“Having a president who is in Montpelier will not be something that we find palatable. We really need a person who is that leader and is the face of Castleton, at least in our region,” he said, acknowledging that the other campuses likely feel the same way.
Jepson went on to express his feeling that, throughout the merger process, VSCS leadership has not been hearing stakeholders’ questions and concerns.
He wondered if the presidential search process would be similar, with trustees having already settled details such as where the president will live.
“I sincerely hope that we’re not just checking boxes, and that we already know what the end result is,” he said.
Bunting said the trustees are currently wrestling with those types of questions and he’s personally unaware of any decisions having been made.
In terms of a timeline, Bunting said he expected to begin advertising the position before the end of the year and wrap the search by February or March, so the new president can start next summer.
Nationally, Bunting said, Vermont State University will be one of a large number of higher-education institutions looking for a president right now. Still, he anticipated about 20 to 40 qualified candidates would apply, with 10 to 12 getting into the first round of interviews.
He said the position is a unique one.
“I think that the opportunity for someone to come in here and operate on the ground floor and help build an entire institution … I think it can be very compelling,” he said.
Jepson closed out the meeting with a final pitch for CU, calling it the “flagship” of the state college system.
“We have the largest student body. We have the largest international student body. We have a footprint that is beautiful here,” he said. “And it really is for us — with the 2,000 students that are here — it’s an economic, social and cultural engine for our county and beyond. And it’s essential that it be maintained in a very positive and supportive way.”
