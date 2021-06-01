State officials said Tuesday that most of the people they housed at the Quality Inn have been moved to the Holiday Inn.
Mayor David Allaire ordered the Quality Inn closed last week after repeatedly pressing the owners and the state regarding homeless people being housed there by the state during the pandemic. Allaire’s quarrel with the hotel began with a pair of fatal shootings there, but it was a slew of health and safety code violations that ultimately triggered the closure.
Residents were given until Tuesday to relocate. Tricia Tyo, deputy commissioner for the Department of Children and Families Economic Services Division, which runs the program placing homeless people in hotels, put that population at 38 or 39 late last week.
“As of when I received information this morning, we had 14 left that needed to be moved today,” Tyo said Tuesday. “We had rooms for everybody. Most of them went to the Holiday Inn because that’s where they had the most capacity. ... It’s the same owner. I think that’s of concern to the city, but it’s a different concern.”
Holiday Inn is in the town rather than the city, but the Select Board there has had its own concerns with the facility. Last month, crime at and around the hotel linked to the Holiday Inn, which was already housing a portion of the local homeless population under the state voucher program, prompted the Select Board to reject the Holiday Inn’s liquor license application.
A call to the owners of the two hotels was not immediately returned Tuesday.
Tyo said the moves were accomplished without incident.
“One grumbling I heard was because somebody had a pet with them,” she said. “I don’t know what that was about, but it resolved itself somehow.”
Tom Donahue, executive director of BROC Community Action, said some of the residents had been moved to the EconoLodge and Rodeway Inn, which he said belong to the same ownership group.
“The owners were going to assist them with the moves themselves because there were no other resources,” Donahue said. “To their credit, it was kind of them to say they’ll help get them from point A to point B.”
