CASTLETON — The proprietor of a local slate quarry who lost his blasting license over a July incident that saw large stones raining down onto a residential neighborhood apologized to the community Thursday.
David Camara Jr. apologized for two things in front of a crowd of 10. One, he said he was sorry for missing the first meeting about this back in February. His attorney had given him a date for the meeting, then was sent an email from Castleton Police Chief Peter Mantello about when the meeting would actually be. He didn’t read Mantello’s email all the way through, causing him to miss the meeting.
Camara is the proprietor of the Blissville Quarry and Mill, operated by Vermont Unfading Green Slate Co.
On July 16, there was an incident where a blast from the quarry caused “fly rock” to land on neighboring properties. Some of the stones were between 25 and 27 pounds. This led regulators to pull Camara’s blasting license. The state Department of Public Safety has required Camara to do a number of things to get it back, among them being attending a community meeting.
This meeting and the last were facilitated by Castleton Police Chief Peter Mantello.
Camara apologized for the July incident itself, several times.
“Me getting up that morning, it wasn’t my intention to have something go wrong,” he said. “You can ask my son or any one of my guys, I’m a safety nut. I try to be as careful as I can and at the end of the day I don’t want anybody to get hurt. I don’t care if it’s a person walking down the road or if it’s you that lives there, or one of my guys. I try to go above and beyond. It was an accident. I understand that now. At the time, I didn’t. Otherwise it wouldn’t be called an accident. And I apologize, because I know it’s scary and it’s scary for me when I see that happen.”
He explained he believes there were tunnels under where they were blasting that caused fly rock to leave the quarry.
“At the end of the day, it’s my fault,” he said. “I should have done better preparing for what could have happened.”
David Camara Jr. and his son, David Camara III, said that the power of a blast and whether it produces fly rock or not, has less to do with the amount of explosive being used and depends more on the delays between charges and space between drill holes.
The federal Mine Safety and Health Administration has required David Camara Jr. to set up a better notification system for people in the area. Camara said he will include more people than is required, adding that he’s also flexible about how and when people receive notifications. Right now, anyone on the list will get an email and text the day before a blast is to occur. On the day of a blast, he’ll send an email and text an hour before. Five minutes before the blast, a horn will sound three times. After four minutes pass, two horn blasts will sound, then a minute later, the blast itself. He noted not all blasts would be heard or felt.
Jayne Nicklaw said she doesn’t use email or texts and that she needed more than a day’s notice before a blast.
Jayne Nicklaw and her husband, Larry Nicklaw, have been vocal about the issues with the quarry. Their property was pelted with fly rock during the July incident. According to Larry Nicklaw, he was nearly hit by large stones as he was outside running a lawnmower. One rock buried itself in a fence on their property.
The Nicklaws have said this has happened several times over the past few decades with little to no action taken by authorities.
Jayne Nicklaw said she wants Camara to use blasting mats in order to keep fly rock down. Camara said those won’t work for the kind of blasting he is doing, which Nicklaw said she didn’t believe. The two also didn’t agree about how early people could be notified of blasting.
Ultimately, Nicklaw left the meeting saying she wasn’t happy about the situation, saying that she or someone else could have been killed, and she said she doesn’t believe what Camara is proposing will keep her or anyone else safe.
Prior to her leaving, Camara agreed to purchase a seismograph, a device that detects vibrations in the ground, and set it up on anyone’s property who will allow it. He claimed he had one years before, but during a lawsuit evidence from it was thrown out, and he was accused of tampering with it, so he got rid of it.
Roger LaDuc and several other neighbors said they have concerns the blasts are damaging their homes and water systems. Camara shared his email and phone number with everyone present, and said he would fix damage caused by his quarry, as well as meet and talk with anyone who has an issue.
“I don’t think anybody here is asking for money, just do your job properly,” said Gary Jamieson.
“That’s why I’m here, to sit down with you all and figure this out,” said Camara.
