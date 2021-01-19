MONTPELIER — The weather may have been too much to bear, or they listened to the pleas of state officials, but either way, there was relief Sunday after a feared armed protest at the State House failed to materialize.
For over a week, state officials had warned residents against coming to the Capital City for a planned protest over the election in November and to show support for President Donald Trump. The FBI had informed law enforcement across the country armed events were planned at all 50 state capitals at noon Sunday.
Law enforcement from around the state, including police cruisers from Berlin, Barre City, Shelburne, Colchester and Burlington, converged on Montpelier in an effort to prevent another insurrection like what took place at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
State police officers, walking in pairs, patrolled around the State House, as well as at the Pavilion building. Police were spotted inside both the State House and on nearby buildings. While police were taking their patrols seriously, they were greeting people on the street and answering niceties and a few questions.
A little before noon, armed officers stood guard at the top of the steps of the capitol building, a tall statue of Ethan Allen looming over their shoulder.
As snow blanketed the Capital City, mostly media gathered at the edge of the State House, taking the moment to talk about the lead up to the day’s coverage, and, in many cases, catching up, as there was nothing much to shoot, and short of a couple of anti-fascist protesters, there was no one to interview.
Mostly the crowd outside of media were gawkers, coming into town to see what was happening. People driving by could be seen looking perplexed and the gaggle of reporters and journalists but no crowd. One woman rolled down her window and yelled, “Where is everyone?”
A woman carrying skis and ski poles walked down the sidewalk, taking in the quiet scene of the picturesque State House in the new snow.
Within an hour, only a handful of journalists remained, stamping the cold from their feet.
But down the street at City Hall, music played and people ate free food while holding signs saying “Freedom + Unity Against Fascism” and “Mutual Aid Not Lies and Hate.” The counter protest had been planned for the State House lawn as well, but it was moved after state officials said it wouldn’t be a good idea.
A dark-haired woman, who only identified herself as “Anna” and declined to answer questions, read a statement from the organizers of the counter protest. She read, “I wanted to thank you for coming out, despite the snow and the discouragement from local government.”
Anna said she and those with her “refuse to be paralyzed by the fear” of the far right and their beliefs.
“We’re choosing to focus our energy today in being present together rather than being isolated and afraid,” she said.
Belynda Jestice, a Plainfield resident, said she was not surprised when supporters of the president stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Five people, including a police officer, died.
“Anyone who could see the writing on the wall could see this coming. They posted about it all over social media. It was everywhere,” Jestice said.
She said she wanted to send a strong message that what happened in Washington, D.C., was not going to happen here.
Jestice said she identifies as anti-fascist and doesn’t see anything wrong with it.
“Anyone who fought in World War II, they were antifa. I think it’s pretty self-explanatory in the name. It’s sad that it gets turned around and twisted around into something that it’s not,” she said.
Some political leaders, including the president, have pointed to anti-fascists as the instigators of violence at protests. Some even tried to blame antifa for what took place on Jan. 6, despite Trump supporters video recording themselves as they broke into the U.S. Capitol. Several who broke in have since been arrested and charged.
John LePage, a Barre resident, said fascism is the “antithesis of democracy.”
“And we’ve got people who have a Trump flag on one side of their pickup truck and an American flag on the other. That’s like saying, ‘I like fire, I like ice, I like them together.’ No. They don’t mix. Trump and democracy don’t mix,” he said.
On Sunday evening, Capt. David Peterson, commander of special operations for the Vermont State Police, told reporters that the day had ended without incidents or citations.
Without offering any details, he said police would remain prepared for “any contingencies” through the Jan. 20 inauguration of president-elect Joe Biden and vice-president Kamala Harris.
He insisted Vermont had not received any “specific, credible threats.”
Montpelier Police Chief, at the same briefing, thanked local law enforcement agencies for offering support on Sunday, citing the strength and resiliency of Vermonters.
“I remain grateful,” he said.
No law enforcement officials would detail the extent of the police presence leading up to Sunday’s rally through the inauguration.
Peterson said, at a minimum, “police will remain visible.”
Montpelier City Manager stated: “We’re grateful for these outcomes. Law enforcement teams will remain on alert through Inauguration Day.”
Montpelier Mayor Anne Watson echoed that sentiment, stating by email, “I am also grateful that the day was peaceful, and I’m hopeful that this bodes well for the rest of the week.”
