Rutland City’s police and fire departments reported a fairly quiet Thanksgiving Day with nothing but a few routine fire alarms and reports of lost pets to respond to.
In Killington, State Police said they responded to a one-car crash on Route 4 near Mission Farm Road at 12:45 a.m. Killington Fire Department and Regional Ambulance Service assisted them. The crash led police to cite Chelsea Boguslawski, 38, of West Rutland, with a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.