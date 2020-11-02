The 10 of 9 whistle fell silent — and Rutland took notice.
Then it started again but sounded different — and Rutland took notice again.
The fire station’s whistle — named for the tradition of routinely testing it at 8:50 a.m. and again at 8:50 p.m. — went offline late last week.
“We had an electrical surge through our alarm system that burned out our panel at the station,” Chief William Lovett said Monday.
Lovett said the origin of the surge is a mystery.
“We have protection for lightning strikes,” he said. “Anything could have happened anywhere in the system.”
Lovett said the had the whistle turned off as contractors worked on the computer system that controls it — along with other alarms that signal the fire station — but that the lack of the alarm apparently raised an alarm in the city.
“The guys were answering phones quite frequently from people asking what was up with the whistle,” Lovett said. “People do love that whistle — I happen to be one of them myself.”
Not everyone — residents who live close to the whistle have repeatedly complained about the noise over the years, but the majority of Rutlanders seem to want to keep hearing it.
Lovett said that while firefighters are notified by beepers in the case of a general alarm, the whistle does still have some utility.
“It serves as a backup to our pager system now because sometimes that carries farther than the pagers depending on where you are in the city,” he said.
The whistle is a focus of nostalgia for Rutlanders who recall when it signaled that the city’s curfew would take effect in 10 minutes — and how, after there was no longer an official curfew in effect, youths whose parents wanted them inside by 9 p.m. used it to know when to start home.
So Lovett said he reactivated the whistle using a backup system, but a kink in the software means it will sound different until the main system comes back online.
“We have something that’s almost Morse Code,” he said. “You have one short one followed by one long one in the morning and then two short ones followed by one long one in the evening.”
Lovett said he was not sure when normal service for the more traditional whistle would be restored.
Over the weekend, the topic of the whistle was a topic of threads on Facebook, signaling both support and dissent, as it has for years.
