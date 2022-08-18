An unidentified vendor at a gun show at the Vermont State Fairgrounds has been sharply criticized by the Rutland branch of the NAACP for displaying what appear to be replicas of shackles connected to slavery.

The organization issued a statement this week after a person who attended the gun show held Aug. 13-14 sent them a photo of what appeared to be pre-Civil War era shackles. The shackles bore two inscriptions, one reading, “Negro woman or child only” and the other “Property of George Town County Plantation Police.”

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years.

