MIDDLEBURY — A second group of stickers promoting a white supremacist organization was discovered Jan. 21 on the Middlebury College campus.
The stickers were placed on street signs and light posts along Old Chapel Road and South Main Street as well as on a sculpture near the Axinn Center.
This is the second incident involving the same type of stickers this month. According to the student-run college newspaper, the Middlebury Campus, stickers were discovered outside of the McCullough Student Center and the Center for Community Engagement sometime before Jan 10.
The campus reported that at least one sticker was discovered in the town of Middlebury at a Jewish organization that asked not to be identified. Calls to the Middlebury Police Department were directed to the college Department of Public Safety (DPS).
The campus also noted the stickers contain a QR code, which links to a website the Southern Poverty Law Center lists as a white nationalist hate group.
Sarah Ray, director of media relations for Middlebury, said via email Friday the college currently does not know who is responsible for posting the stickers, but DPS is conducting an investigation.
“The campus community has been alerted about both sets of stickers,” Ray said, adding that anyone with information should call DPS at (802) 443-5133.
“We think it is important to recognize that these incidents have occurred and to condemn the rhetoric and goals of this and similar organizations,” she said. “We are also aware that incidents like this have been happening on other campuses and elsewhere in Vermont and across the country.”
In spring 2018, flyers patterned after Confederate currency containing Bible quotes and Stars of David were discovered on the Middlebury Campus as well as at locations in Rutland, Bennington, Waterbury and Barre.
