Ever wonder what secrets lurk in your family tree? Maybe you should. Because according to Dorie Wilsnack, founder of Radical Roots Genealogy, the lives and experiences of your ancestors could be shaping the way you live today.
With her social justice approach to historical research, Wilsnack helps clients piece together not only who their ancestors were but the social implications of their lived experience.
“Genealogy has always focused on when your ancestors were born, or when they immigrated, but not about the political and social worlds that they ran in,” Wilsnack said. “And that missing piece holds a lot of information that was passed on from one generation to the next.”
A self-described “community organizer and peace activist,” Wilsnack took up genealogy in the late 1990s while living abroad with her husband in Europe. But her passion for social justice and anti-war causes led her to imagine ways her new hobby could be used for the greater good.
“My background was working with organizations like the War League, the International Fellowship of Reconciliation and the ACLU, so my interest has always been in that realm,” she said. “I didn’t want to be just a regular genealogist.”
While tracing her own family tree, Wilsnack realized the stories she’d been told about her ancestors were hopelessly one dimensional and their actual lives had been far more complex.
“I knew that my German ancestors came to America in 1850, but I didn’t know their ship sank on the way over,” Wilsnack said. “For a week, they were stranded on a rudderless ship, bailing out water and trying to stay alive.”
Discovering that her ancestors’ immigration story was underscored by terror was a wake-up call, she said.
“I thought about how traumatic it must have been for them to nearly lose their lives on their way to America,” she said. “It made me realize there are always deeper stories to be told, even when they have happy endings.”
But for Dell Waterhouse, a retired elementary school teacher, simply ignoring her family history was easier than confronting its ugly truths.
“I always knew we had ancestors who had enslaved other people,” Waterhouse said. “There were, you know, family stories that were told. Conversations I overheard.”
She knew there had been a plantation in Virginia called Toddsbury. She had even inherited a family heirloom from her grandmother: a cooking spoon referred to as “the Toddsbury ladle.” The ladle made her uncomfortable, she said, and for years she put it away, out of sight, in a dresser drawer.
“I didn’t want to think about that aspect of my family history,” she said. “That’s how I was pretty much choosing to live my life — just not thinking about any of it.”
A turning point came when her adult daughter asked about their slaveholder ancestors. Around the same time, she learned about Wilsnask’s Genealogy and Slavery discussion group and decided to join.
“I started slowly with my own research, and I found quite a few family names from several generations back,” Waterhouse said. “Then one night I tried googling one of the names, and up popped a census document.”
The 1810 census listed Waterhouse’s great-great-great-grandfather, Phillip Tabb, born at Toddsbury in 1750.
Just below that were the words “Number of slaves: 133.”
“I felt sick to my stomach,” Waterhouse said. “And then I started to sob. He owned 133 human beings.”
But ignoring her family’s past was no longer an option, she said. And as she continued researching her ancestors’ lives, she felt a sense of purpose start to emerge.
“I realized I needed to do my part in the work of dismantling racism,” Waterhouse said.
About a year ago, she took the ladle out of her drawer.
“I put it on my coffee table,” she said. “I don’t want to display it, but it’s become a symbol of facing the past and not hiding it away.”
Wilsnack said it’s important not to feel guilty for an ancestor’s actions.
“Slavery was a system; everyone was a part of it, and we still feel the results of it today,” she said. “If there are slaveholders on your family tree, you shouldn’t feel guilty, but you can realize that you’re living with privileges in your life that you got because your ancestor ran a plantation. The money that was passed down from generation to generation came from an economy that enslaved people.”
But descendants of slaveholders do have an obligation to share what they learn about their ancestors, Wilsnack said.
“First, you want to make sure that your children know about (your family’s history),” she said. “Because one of the things many descendants of slaveholders have found is that this was a family secret. Nobody talked about it. And in that branch of the family, there weren’t any stories (passed down).”
Sharing information about slaveholders’ lives also can help the descendants of slaves who are trying to piece together their own family histories, Wilsnack said.
“If you have ancestors that were slaveholders, you may have family papers like wills or diaries that gave the names of those slaves, and that might be very helpful information to someone whose ancestors were enslaved and who is looking for those very same people,” she said.
“It’s like piecing together a giant puzzle,” Wilsnack continued. “But by learning what your ancestors experienced, you can develop empathy for people going through those same things today.”
It’s a philosophy Waterhouse said she has come to live by.
“There’s a quote I’ve had up on my wall for a couple of years that says, ’It is what we do in the present that can redeem the past and thus change the future,’” Waterhouse said. “My life is not separate from ancestors’ lives and stories. But as their descendant, maybe I can start to heal some of the pain from all of our lives and be a better ancestor for my children and grandchildren.”
Genealogy and Slavery Discussion Group
When: Last Thursday of each month
Where: Zoom, from 6-8 p.m.
The next meeting will be Sept. 29. To join the discussion group, email doriew@radicalrootsgenealogy.org
