The Finance Committee started approving ARPA projects this week.
The committee voted unanimously Monday to recommend the full Board of Aldermen authorize the Recreation and Parks department to spend $400,000 from the federal COVID stimulus on improvements to Main Street Park — including replacing the gazebo — and the fire department to spend $250,000 on replacing its defunct radio system.
The projects were identified by board members as ones that needed to be acted on more quickly than the other requests. Recreation Superintendent Kim Peters has said her department needs to begin formal work on the Main Street Park project almost immediately if they hope to go out to bid in time to have it done during the summer while the 53-year-old radio system failed last week and Chief William Lovett said replacement parts for it have not been made since the early ’00s.
That leaves 19 projects for the committee to contend with — the city has $4.4 million in ARPA money and $7.2 million in requests for the funds.
Those requests include IT upgrades for the police department and in the aldermen’s chamber. City Treasurer Mary Markowski and Zoning Administrator Andrew Strniste told the committee Wednesday that the city might benefit from using ARPA money for a wider look at IT issues. Markowski suggested taking $60,000 for a look at what City Hall needs as a whole, with an eye toward a contract for regular IT services — something the city lacks.
“Right now, we’re really at risk,” she said. “We don’t do any planning. Everyone has different software.”
Strniste recommended the committee look at a software package that would cost $80,000 but quickly save the city money in other areas.
“We’re definitely more reactive than proactive when it comes to technology and security,” he said. “If something were ever to happen where we get hacked, that could be a huge exposure to the city.”
Public Works Commissioner James Rotondo revised his requests downward Monday, saying he could forego work on the sewer plant and sewer lines and that the board could reduce his $2.5 million request for water line replacements, but advised against going below $1.4 million.
“That’s a typical size water project we do,” he said. “It’s not worth doing a $500,000 water project. That doesn’t get you anywhere.”
Lovett noted that every department has work it needs done that had been delayed.
“Ever since I started working for the city there’s been talk of a capital fund,” he said. “Every year, every Board of Aldermen has pushed it back because of the pressure to save money. ... Right now, we’ve got so many things crumbling around us it becomes crisis management.”
Alderwoman Sharon Davis, the committee chairwoman, noted that the school system includes a three cent levy on the tax rate for a capital improvement fund.
“We had a committee that did a great job putting a capital plan together, but they didn’t put in a funding mechanism in so it was useless,” she said. “Nobody wanted to cross that bridge.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
