The Rutland High School mascot debate is staying off the town meeting ballot.
Board member Tom DePoy tried and failed Tuesday to put an item before voters in March that would alter the city charter to make “Raiders” the official Rutland High School nickname.
The proposal was referred to the Charter and Ordinance Committee in June. Board member William Gillam, chair of the committee, has yet to schedule a meeting on the issue and with the deadline for placing items on the ballot approaching next week, DePoy sought to have the question removed from committee and taken up at the end of the board’s regular meeting.
Most of the discussion Tuesday was procedural and DePoy was ultimately unable to garner the eight votes he needed to suspend the board’s rules and take up the issue that night. The meeting adjourned with a question lingering over whether the issue should automatically be entered on the agenda of the next regular meeting, scheduled for Feb. 7.
“It’s almost a moot point because anything that’s going on the ballot for March has to be in Monday,” Board President Matthew Whitcomb said Wednesday. “It will not be on the ballot in March.”
The School Board voted last year to retire the name “Raiders” in response to complaints it was offensive to Indigenous Americans — the school changed the nickname from “Red Raiders” in the 1990s because of identical complaints. The resulting backlash from supporters of the new name led to the election of a slate of candidates with the declared intention of restoring the name, a feat they finally accomplished earlier this month.
In raising the issue, DePoy said he has sought a citywide vote on the issue for about a year. “If it comes back that they don’t want Raiders, I’m fine with that,” he said. “If it comes back that they do want Raiders, it needs to be put somewhere in that the next School Board that comes in doesn’t change the name again.”
Board member Devon Neary said he was disappointed to see the question before the board.
“This board has largely stayed out of this debate because we are tasked with focusing on city issues, of which there are a lot,” he said. “I’m embarrassed that we’re even spending time on the radio wave talking about it now.”
Neary said he had been proud of the Board of Aldermen’s conduct, particularly compared to that of the School Board. He said it was naïve to think a charter change would relieve the situation. He also said the vote would be futile, because the change would not pass the Legislature and the Vermont Principals Association has indicated that a ban on such mascots is coming.
“I, for one, do not want to contribute to Rutland being the laughing stock it’s become because of this issue,” he said. “Why are we doing this? ... I’ll make a change to the charter that says no monikers or mascots ever again, and we’re just Rutland because that’s all that matters. We’re Rutland. Let’s cut the crap.”
DePoy replied that he did not consider Rutland a “laughing stock” because its sports teams win numerous championships and that he questioned the board’s priorities if it put authorizing retail marijuana on the ballot and not enshrining the school’s mascot in the city charter.
The vote to remove the issue from committee was 9-1, with only Board Member Michael Talbot dissenting. DePoy and Neary both voted to suspend the board’s rules — which require issues to go through committee before the board acts on them — along with Gillam, Board Members Sharon Davis, Sam Gorruso and Paul Clifford, but that was not enough to meet the eight-vote threshold.
Had it made it onto the ballot and been approved by city voters, DePoy’s charter change would then have to have been approved by the Legislature. Rep. William Notte, D-Rutland City, introduced a bill last week that would ban mascots that refer to “a racial or ethnic group, individual, custom, or tradition.”
