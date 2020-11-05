The General Committee voted 3-1 Thursday to recommend the city have a referendum about whether Rutland High School's team name should continue to be "Raiders."
The School Board has already voted to retire the nickname at the request of a group of students and alumni who said it was offensive to Indigenous Americans - the school used to be known as the "Red Raiders" and was represented by a logo depicting the profile of a tribal chief. Those were retired some years in favor of just the name "Raiders" and an arrowhead logo.
A significant number of city residents - and alumni now living in surrounding towns - oppose the change, and Alderman Thomas DePoy has called for a nonbinding referendum to be placed on the March ballot. When the board voted to send the issue to committee, General Committee Chairwoman Melinda Humphrey declined to schedule a meeting. Board President Matt Whitcomb used his authority under the charter to compel a meeting, and Humphrey declined to attend.
Alderman Paul Clifford, the vice chairman, ran the meeting in her absence, and opened by reading an email from Whitcomb saying that discussion should be limited to whether to place the issue on the ballot and not about people's feelings on the nickname itself.
Clifford largely held people to that and to a 1-minute time limit on comments - 34 people were participating when the digital meeting began. The most heated moment came between two aldermen.
Alderman Michael Talbott said he thought it would be embarrassing for the city to hold a vote on the issue as well as detrimental to the effort to attract new residents.
"Our reputation isn't the best," he said. "The last time we got widespread attention, it was for being the community that was too racist to welcome Syrian families fleeing a horrible war. ... We don't need to be the community too racist the retire its high school's Native American imagery."
DePoy replied that he resented Talbott calling it a "racist issue" and went on to say that board meetings needed to be held in person again because people were "hiding behind their computers."
"I'm not going to sit there and take it," DePoy said. "Don't call me a racist or anyone else in this community a racist again."
DePoy moved quickly among numerous members of the public who called in to the meeting. Several expressed a sentiment that the name was part of the city's "heritage" and a feeling that the School Board had acted with little input from the public. Others disputed the latter claim, saying there was a well-publicized public forum.
Daniel Elkhorn said the School Board had missed a chance at compromise.
"You can keep a name, and you don't have to keep imagery," he said. "There's a middle ground people can go towards."
Several people raised the question of what it would cost to change "Raider" branding on uniforms and scoreboards.
"They will bury that cost in the school budget, and I feel like I have a right to vote on that," Amanda Pagano said.
One woman said it was common for businesses to update their logos to conform to modern sensibilities.
"Boards decide logos," she said. "Businesses never bring these logo decisions to their customers. It would create a crisis ... a ridiculous amount of indecisiveness."
One woman described her Asian daughter not understanding the controversy and thinking Indigenous people would be proud of the logo. A Rutland High School student replied that Vermont's Abenaki tribal groups are opposed to such logos.
"They do not want it," he said. "It's utterly irresponsible to draw conclusions to other cultures."
Alderwoman Rebecca Mattis said it was clear there were strong feelings on the subject and wanted everyone in the community to have their voice heard, but questioned whether a referendum was the way to do that. She noted that vote could only be non-binding, as legal authority on the subject rested entirely with the School Board.
"If we put it on the ballot, what good will it do?" she asked. "It will give people the feeling of having their voice heard ... but for what?"
Ultimately, she was the sole "no" vote, with Clifford, DePoy and Alderman Sam Gorruso voting in favor of the referendum. The issue goes to the full board at its next regular meeting.
