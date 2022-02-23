The Rutland High School mascot is still off the ballot.
A motion to place a charter change on the November ballot requiring that the high school’s nickname be “Raiders” failed Monday. The motion required two-thirds of members present and voting for approval. With one member absent and the chair only voting to break ties, that put the target at six and only five board members lined up behind the motion.
Board Member Thomas DePoy, who made the motion, was joined by Board Member Sharon Davis and Board Members Paul Clifford, William Gillam and Sam Gorruso. Board Member Carrie Savage and Aldermen Thomas Franco, Michael Doenges and Michael Talbott voted no. Alderman Devon Neary — who had previously spoken against the measure — was absent.
“I’m jut asking the board to approve this going to the voters for the voters to be able to weigh in on this once and for all,” DePoy said.
There was no debate Tuesday, but the previous times the issue came before the board there was a division between those who argued a citywide vote would put the issue “to rest” and those who replied that it would likely do no such thing and that the Board of Aldermen should stay out of School Board issues.
The vote followed significant procedural wrangling. DePoy first began arguing for the charter change back in June, and the board referred it to the Charter and Ordinance Committee. However, Gillam, the committee chair never scheduled a meeting and DePoy sought last month to have the issue removed from committee and taken up by the board directly. This led to questions about if and how the issue could appear on the agenda, holding it up until this week.
The School Board voted last year to retire the “Raiders” nickname after complaints it was offensive to Indigenous Americans. Several new members were elected to the board after campaigning on a promise to restore the name, which they finally did earlier this year.
A charter change would have required the approval of not just the voters, but also the Legislature. The Legislature is considering a bill that would ban school mascots that make references to ethnicity.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.