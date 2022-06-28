Local officials want people to know the train is coming.
With the long labored-for work on the Western rail corridor complete, Amtrak service between Rutland and Burlington is slated to begin July 29. While local officials welcome the service extension, they also are looking to spread the word about safety.
Mayor David Allaire, who serves on the board of the Vermont Rail Action Network, and works with the railroad safety organization Operation Lifesaver, recently shared a video on social media showing a situation that he said he hopes will never be repeated.
The video, posted to a trainspotting channel on YouTube, shows the Ethan Allen Express narrowly missing a pickup and trailer that crossed the tracks in front of it in West Rutland.
Allaire said with many new rail crossings about to start operating in places where people aren’t used to them, it is important to raise awareness.
“Operation Lifesaver has ramped up their outreach up the corridor, particularly around the populated towns,” he said. “I know a couple of representatives have spoken to school groups and we’ll continue to do that ... any groups of people in those areas.”
Allaire said passenger trains are quieter and faster than freight trains.
“People need to be aware of that,” he said. “I’m very, very concerned about young people walking along the rail lines with earbuds in. There could be a tragedy.”
In 2013, a 19-year-old West Rutland man was killed under just those circumstances — hit by a train while walking along the tracks and listening to music in Center Rutland.
“We still have people who walk the rail lines here in the city, and it gives me the willies every time I see it,” the mayor said.
Allaire said he isn’t aware of any plans to mark the occasion at Rutland’s train station July 29, but thought there ought to be.
“I know VTrans is coordinating some festivities at the three new stops — Middlebury, Vergennes and Burlington,” he said. “I think they don’t have anything planned for Rutland. I’m going to reach out to the (Chamber of Commerce) because that’s a big day for Rutland, as well.”
Lyle Jepson, executive director of Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region, said the beginning of service highlights the need to complete planned streetscape improvements around the train station.
“Having a welcoming intro to the city of Rutland is very important to the business community and our work with regional marketing,” he said. “We have begun to talk more about marketing to the Chittenden County area. Housing costs are higher there, remote work is more possible now. We are opening our site on Merchants Row. There would be some synergy forming. ... It would be interesting to see if the rail plays a role in that.”
While there has been talk of establishing commuter service on the Western corridor, Allaire said that is likely “a few years away,” and the only “concerted effort” he sees involves service in the Burlington-Montpelier-St. Albans area.
“If any commuter rail line does get started in Vermont, that’s where it would have to start,” he said. “That’s where they have the population.”
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
