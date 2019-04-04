DUXBURY — A student group has launched an appeal for donated rain gear for immigrant families being resettled in Vermont.
The Refugee Outreach Club at Harwood Union High School is seeking donations of raincoats, boots and umbrellas for refugees managed by the Vermont U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants.
The drive takes place April 6 to 26 with donation boxes at Crossett Brook Middle School, Thatcher Brook Primary School, Red Hen Baking, Waitsfield Town Offices, Waterbury Public Library, Village Market in Waterbury, Warren Elementary School, Shaw’s supermarkets in Waterbury and Waitsfield, Waterbury Congregational Church and Living Hope Wesleyan Church in Waterbury Center.
— Staff and wire reports
