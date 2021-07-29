It’s not as wet as it feels, according to people monitoring Vermont’s waterways.
“I think part of it is that we’ve had such a dry summer up to this point, a lot of the rivers and streams were running kind of low,” said Remy Crettol, district manager of the Winooski Natural Resources Conservation District.
Crettol said erosion was still a concern — noting that algae blooms were becoming more frequent in inland ponds and lakes from rain washing nutrients into them — but he had not seen specific problems this summer.
“It’s an incrementally increasing situation across the state, across New England,” said Steven Libby, executive director of the Vermont River Conservancy.
Libby, like Crettol, said he had not seen signs that the frequent summer rains this year were causing a particular problem with erosion, but a climate change-driven pattern of increasing rainfall was something Vermonters would be wise to adapt to.
“We haven’t seen anything like an Irene-type event where we lost sections of trail, but we are back to conditions almost as bad as mud season in some parts of the state,” said Keegan Tierney, director of field programs for the Green Mountain Club. “If you find a trail that’s super squishy, maybe find another to hike on.”
If they must proceed, Tierney asked that hikers walk through the mud rather than on the vegetation on the sides of the trail. However, he said the rains aren’t putting trails at risk the way the spring thaw does.
“In the springtime, the freeze and thaw cycles really move the soils around,” he said. “At this time of year. We’re getting surface rains so the lower soils tend to stay in place.”
The elevated usage of trails that began last summer is continuing, Tierney said, and people looking to stay overnight on trails should be warned that they have had shelters reach capacity.
While statewide data was difficult to access Thursday afternoon, National Weather Service meteorologist Marlon Verasamy said Rutland had 7.9 inches of rain as of Thursday morning, making it likely the area would easily exceed the summer average of 9 inches. He said this had brought an end to the drought in Rutland County while surrounding areas are still listed as “abnormally dry” and the state’s four northern counties still have a “moderate drought.”
“You guys are pretty much even now,” he said. “Looking at the rivers around the area, things look good. Even with the rainfall we’ve seen ... Otter Creek’s running about about three and a half feet right now which is well within norms.”
The Poultney River was also at about 3½ feet, according to Verasamy.
“It’s a good amount of rain you guys have seen in the last few weeks, but its been beneficial,” he said. “It’s been needed around the area. It’s definitely cut the deficit you’ve had.”
Kyle Medash, western floodplain manager for the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources, said Thursday afternoon he had just returned from the Castleton River, which seemed to be in good order. He said the rains could wash E. coli and other bacteria into the rivers making swimming inadvisable, but it typically clears up quickly.
“In a day or two, the water is back to normal,” he said.
At the Middlebury-based Otter Creek Natural Resources Conservation District, district manager Pamela Stefanek said not a lot of the rain in Rutland has found its way north.
“We have a rain gauge and we probably got 6 inches of rain,” she said. “We were probably down 6 inches of rain. ... The Otter Creek was down really, really low. When I last looked it was still two or three feet below its banks.”
Stefanik said area farmers have been very good in recent years at planting the sort of cover crops that will arrest erosion in this type of weather.
“We’re not expecting to see erosion from this light rain,” she said. “If we get 3 inches at once, it might be a different story. ... We have put in an enormous amount of riparian buffer. Some of those buffers are looking marvelous. We’re in a whole lot better shape than we were 30, 40, 50 years ago. We’re in good shape, and we’re working hard to get there.”
