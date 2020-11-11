Around 100 people gathered to show support for keeping the Rutland Raider name and arrowhead symbol on Tuesday evening.
The “Raider Rally,” held outside the Rutland Recreation Community Center, was organized by Raider Strong, a local group that argues the voices of both students and city taxpayers have been shut out of the decision to retire the name and symbol.
Last month, the Rutland City Board of School Commissioners voted 6-4 to cease use of the Raider name and arrowhead. The decision was made at the request of a group of Rutland High School alumni, who said the name and symbol were offensive to Indigenous Americans.
Rally attendees, including Mayor David Allaire and members of the Board of Aldermen, wore face masks and observed social distancing as more than a dozen people spoke in opposition of the change.
Butch Paul, who has been a vocal critic of the change, served as MC.
A table selling Raider-branded merchandise, including signs, banners and face masks, was set up. Raider Strong co-organizer Stephanie Stoodley said funds raised would go toward purchasing more merchandise.
Early in the evening, Stoodley addressed the current RHS students in attendance.
“We know your voice has not been heard the way it should, and hopefully tonight will definitely get your voice heard a little bit further,” she said.
Don Delpha, a graduate of the RHS class of 1990, introduced himself as “the last Rutland Raider.” Delpha, who said he is a descendant of Cherokee heritage, described his experience his senior year attending sporting events and pep rallies in full Native American regalia with the blessing of the school.
Delpha said he was “proud to put on that uniform.”
“At no time can I remember anyone making fun of me, making fun of the Raider, or the Native American that was used for the school,” he said.
“The individuals that are pushing to take this away are claiming other Native Americans want to take it away, and that’s not totally true. Some may, some may not. I do not. And I know there’s many others that do not, either,” Delpha said.
Jack Austin, who said his great-grandfather was full-blooded Cherokee, is a member of the class of 1994.
He said he was proud to be a Raider.
“I held my head high going through the halls, like most everybody else here has,” he said.
Current RHS junior Kathryn Moore called for compromise, urging the district to retain the Raider name but retire the arrowhead.
“When asking students at RHS what Raider means to them, the most common responses were pride, unity and being a part of something bigger than oneself,” she said.
Trent Brogren, another current RHS student, criticized the School Board for only caring about “progressive ideas,” adding that, “students have had no part in this decision except those that agree.”
“The Raider name shouldn’t be seen as oppressing anyone. It is a tribute to the peaceful and mutual relationship between settlers and natives,” he said. “In this new age of victimizing everything and canceling things you disagree with, I find it very hard for us to progress.”
RHS student Molly Hickey said she didn’t think the Raider name was offensive and is proud to play under the name.
“As a member of the Rutland High School student body, I’m upset about the lack of notice and communication about the Raider name change,” she said. “I believe that all students and taxpayers should be able to vote on whether or not the name should be changed.”
Alderman Thomas DePoy told the crowd he was sticking up for those people who want a say in this matter.
“We’re going to get this on the ballot so that people can go to the polls in March and let that School Board know exactly how you feel,” he said.
Last week, the General Committee of the Board of Aldermen voted 3-1 to recommend the city have a nonbinding referendum about whether to change the name and symbol. The issue will go before the full board at its next meeting.
“We can’t change this at this point, but we can change who’s on that School Board, who’s pushing this and let them know in no uncertain terms that Rutland will remain the Raiders,” DePoy said.
Jake Eaton, an alum from the class of 1999, said he respected both sides of the argument but was quick to defend his alma mater.
“You can say what you want about the city of Rutland, but the high school is untouchable for a lot of us. … It represents everything that’s great about Rutland — that’s tradition and character,” he said, adding that the arrowhead “represents strength, courage and protection.”
Rutland resident and parent Tricia O’Connor said she got involved because she could “no longer sit on the sidelines while a select group of people create an untrue narrative that does not speak to myself, my family and overall community in which I reside.”
“The cancel culture mentality needs to stop. The indoctrination of young minds needs to stop,” she said. “And we need to use opportunity to educate our children about the Native American culture and its significance to our community.”
Comments from several individuals not present were also read, including a statement from the Native American Guardians Association, a national group that advocates for the continued use of Native American names and symbols in sports teams as a means of increased education of Native American culture.
At the close of the rally, Stoodley announced her bid for a seat on the School Board next March.
“I believe there needs to be a change in the Rutland City School Board,” she said. “It’s definitely been a decision that I have been thinking about and, definitely, this (issue) has brought it to the forefront.”
Speaking after the rally, Stoodley said she was pleased that the event gave students and Rutland residents an another opportunity to be heard.
She said she hope Raider Strong’s efforts will make the School Board re-examine its decision.
“In the end, it just keeps on going back to the same message: Nobody was heard except for a certain group of former RHS students and a handful of current students,” she said.
The debate over changing the Raider name and arrowhead has become increasingly contentious in recent weeks.
Last month, Board Chairwoman Alison Notte received two anonymous electronic messages, containing vulgar language, hate speech and threats of physical violence due to her support for the change.
A week later, Commissioner Brittany Cavacas was allegedly spat on and called a “white supremacist” by an individual outside Hannaford supermarket in Rutland Town for voting against the change.
Tensions among board members boiled over during Tuesday’s board meeting when an attempted motion to rescind the vote to retire the name and symbol resulted in members shouting over each other and one calling for Notte’s resignation.
In recent years, the push to retire mascots, nicknames and symbols deemed racist or culturally insensitive has been growing around the state with several high-profile efforts in South Burlington, Brattleboro and Randolph.
The fight to retire South Burlington School District’s Rebels mascot because of its racist connotations went all the way to the Vermont Supreme Court in 2018 after the district decided not to put the matter to a district-wide vote. The court ruled in favor of the district.
In August, The Vermont Principals’ Association released a statement advising schools that, “Any mascot, nickname, symbol or logo that has marginalizing, racist or exclusionary elements should be replaced to demonstrate what it means to be an inclusive, welcoming and strong community.”
jim.sabataso @rutlandherald.com
