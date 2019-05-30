MONTPELIER — The 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in New York City will be honored with a rally by the LBGTQ community at the State House at 1 p.m. Sunday.
The Stonewall riots, also referred to as the Stonewall uprising or the Stonewall rebellion, were a series of spontaneous, violent demonstrations by members of the gay community, protesting a police raid at the Stonewall Inn in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of Manhattan in the early hours of June 28, 1969.
They are widely considered to be the most important event leading to the gay liberation movement and the modern fight for LGBTQ rights in the United States.
The event Sunday will include a drag queen performance by House of LeMay, a roster of speakers and table lobbying to connect people with resources available to address LGBTQ issues.
“Looking at Vermont since the mid-1980s, it has actively worked to bring about political and social change, creating greater acceptance and protection of Vermont’s LGBTQ community,” said Keith Goslant, chairman of the LGBTQIA Alliance of Vermont. “So the rally on Sunday is an acknowledgement of the initial Stonewall Riots and also to truly highlight all of the work that’s been done here in Vermont in the last 50 years.”
Goslant added, “Generally, people who do analysis of LGBTQ rights rank Vermont as being one of the top five states in the country for not only having legal protections but an acceptance of the LBGTQ community.”
Goslant said there would be a reading of some of the significant milestones in the history of the LGBTQ community and rights in Vermont over the last 50 years. They include: the passage of the hate crimes bill in 1988; the election of Ron Squires as the first openly gay member of the Legislature in 1990; passage of the gay rights bill in 1992; civil unions in 2000; inclusion of gender identity as part of the non-discrimination statute in 2007; and marriage equality in 2009.
“We’re also going to recognize some of the historical organizations that have helped Vermont to get to this place — some were social and some were political in nature,” Goslant said.
As well as looking back, Goslant said the event would also be looking to the future and LGBTQ youth were asked to play an active part in the rally. There would also be an open mic for people to share their stories, he added.
The event will begin with the drag queen show at 1 p.m., followed by a number of speakers that include: Christine Hallquist, first major party transgender candidate for governor; Rep. William Lippert, D-Chittenden-4-2, Vermont’s longest-serving openly gay legislator; Senate Majority Leader Becca Balint, D-Windham; Beverly Little Thunder, Two Spirit Elder from Standing Rock Lakota Band; Euan Bear, former editor of Out in the Mountains; Catarina Campbell, coordinator of programs and leadership development at the University of Vermont Women’s Center; Holly Perdue, former liaison to the governor from the Vermont Coalition for Lesbian and Gay Rights; and Mike Bensel, of Pride Center of Vermont.
Rally hosts will be comedian Suzan Ambrose, of LGBTQ LOL, and Reggie Condra, who produces a podcast titled Brown ‘n’ Out.
Participating organizations include LGBTQIA Alliance of Vermont, Pride Center of Vermont and Rainbow Umbrella of Central Vermont.
