Rutland High School remains the Ravens.
In a meeting Tuesday evening where attendees — and, apparently, even some Rutland City School Commissioners — expected a vote on whether or not to reinstate the “Raider” name and arrowhead logo, the board voted to create a committee to explore and establish a timeline for the further implementation of the new sports team’s name and mascot, which was formally adopted in February.
Confusion about the nature of the vote arose at the top of the meeting when Board Chair Hurley Cavacas attempted to change the mascot-related agenda item — vaguely referred to on the agenda as “Ad Hoc Committee Report — Moniker/Mascot” — from an action item to simply an item discussion.
Cavacas cited the absence of Commissioner Stephanie Stoodley as his reason for amending the agenda. Stoodley has previously supported reinstating the Raider name.
Commissioner Alison Notte pushed back on the motion, stating that it was unprecedented to alter a meeting agenda because of the absence of one board member.
Cavacas ultimately withdrew his motion, reminding commissioners that the agenda item was only to accept the ad hoc committee’s report and not vote on the mascot.
The creation of the new committee came later in the meeting after a report from members of an ad hoc committee created by Cavacas to investigate the process by which the “Raider” name and arrowhead logo was retired and the “Ravens” mascot and sports team name was approved.
The report, compiled by an independent legal counsel hired by the school district, found that — aside from minor deviations in procedure — the board acted properly when adopting “Ravens.”
Along with the report came a recommendation that the board adopt the less formal Robert’s Rules of Order for small boards. The board voted to send that recommendation to the Policy Committee for further discussion, with Commissioner Alison Notte casting the sole “no” vote.
“Robert’s Rules of Order for small boards is designed for boards that function well and are small enough to yield and have appropriate conversations. Our board has demonstrated that they’re not at that level,” she said.
The rest of the board, however, felt it was worth exploring further.
A motion made by Commissioner Ann Dages to accept the findings of the report became heated when Notte proposed an amendment to the motion, which stated that the district “move forward as the Rutland Ravens.”
Cavacas pointed out that rendering a decision on the mascot was not the intention of the ad hoc committee.
Notte countered that since the report found the board’s actions in adopting the Ravens was binding, the language can be included in the motion.
Cavacas agreed that Notte was correct, but added that Ravens might not be the name in the future.
“It stands as of today. Yes, it does. It might not in a month but, as of today, it does,” he said.
The motion passed by a vote of 5-4.
Rutland resident Melinda Humphrey asked Cavacas what next steps regarding the mascot would be, noting the issue has been debated by the board for more than a year.
“The next would be we just move forward going from here unless further motions come up. That’s all I know,” Cavacas replied.
“So the board is in agreement then that mascot of Rutland Public Schools is now the Ravens?” she asked.
“I don’t believe that the board is in agreement, ma’am. And I cannot prevent a future motion coming up in the next year or two, whatever, to change anything, just like this motion came up,” Cavacas said. “But as of right now, I can tell you that the mascot is the Ravens, yes”
The creation of a new committee to explore implementation of the Ravens came after two other members of the public called out the board for dragging its feet on the issue.
“It’s been almost a year since we removed the Raiders and since we have not had a current mascot or name. I’m curious about the board and the principals that are here today, what are our next actionable steps? Because we cannot sit in limbo, as a community, as students, as staff, we need to move forward,” said Rutland resident Marisa Kiefaber.
Mia Schultz, president of the Rutland Area NAACP, proposed that the board consider adopting a formal timeline for the implementation of the Ravens.
Commissioner Erin Shimp grew increasingly frustrated with the discussion, arguing that the issue of the mascot needs to be addressed in school curriculum rather than by debating a name.
Commissioner Cathy Solsaa made a motion to form a committee to create a timeline to formally implement the Ravens.
Prior to the vote, Shimp abruptly exited the meeting.
The board voted unanimously to create the committee.
jim.sabataso
@rutlandherald.com
This board has wasted so much time on the issue, are they getting anything done at all?
Having been in Education for most of my career, I know that the boards in every school district all waste too much time on issues, and form committes for everything. Changing the name to a black bird is more racist than the Raider name. Just another way to waste our taxes😕
My understanding is that the whole meeting went sideways right from the start, mostly because of the ineptness of the chair, who frankly would struggle to run a child's birthday party let alone a school board meeting. Now that the "excuse" of a violation of Robert's Rules is off the table, we can and will see the true colors of certain board members who still want to revert back to a racist mascot. And wasn't it telling how Commissioner Shimp took her toys and went home when things didn't play out the way she hoped- what a wonderful example of professional behavior at a public meeting by an elected city official. I was thrilled that Olivia Lyons was able to get her storming out of the room on video and that it was shown on the WCAX 11:00 news last night. Commissioner Shimp will reap all that she sows. I heartily hope that a few members who have hung on to the return to the "Raider" mascot will come to the realization that they are firmly on the wrong side of history and they will quell any additional motions the chair threatened would occur down the road.
