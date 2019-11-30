The Rutland City Police Department and Project VISION are hosting a community meal and social gathering on Tuesday at the Rutland Intermediate School cafeteria starting at 6 p.m.
The goal of the event, which is free and open to the public, is to invite neighbors and residents to have a conversation about Rutland, reconnect and get involved.
A flier for the event, titled the “ComUNITY & Police Meal & Social,” asks residents to “Come out and break bread with members of the Rutland City Police Department and partners in Project VISION.”
The event is included on the Facebook pages of the RCPD and Project VISION.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.