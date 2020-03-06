Chief Brian Kilcullen, of the Rutland City Police Department, told a group who had come to a community meeting Thursday that the department will be working on more outreach to young people that takes police out of their cruisers and into the community, supplementing their response to service calls with text messaging in addition to phone communication and police response.
The annual community meeting gives the department a chance to report on trends from the previous year and goals for the future. On Thursday, Mayor David Allaire and members of the Rutland City Fire Department were present along with several members of the Board of Aldermen at the former College of St. Joseph gymnasium.
Kilcullen said the Rutland City Police Department had contracted with Yak Responder Communications to use a program called Yak Dispatcher which he said he hoped would be in use within about a month.
The police chief said he hoped the program would help the department improve its communication with members of the public who need police services.
“Right now, a lot of people are texting. They’re not using the phone. So if we’re getting a call for service, the dispatcher will take the call. If the customer wants follow-up communication by text, they can give us their phone number. The follow-up communication will be, ‘Hey, officers en route, we’ll be there in five minutes’ or ‘Officer got delayed. Stay by your phone,’ that sort of thing,” he said.
Kilcullen said the youth outreach was inspired by meetings the police have every two weeks about addresses where they’ve responded to multiple calls. The purpose of identifying those sites is finding ways to address the underlying problems that result in calls to the police, Kilcullen said.
“A lot of times, we’ll hear certain names. What we’re trying to do now is identify — these names, we’re hearing “John Smith” every two weeks, we’re hearing “Sam Brown” every two weeks. But who are those kids today, that we can see, that we can anticipate hearing their names 20 years from now, dealing with these kids all the time. Those are the kids we’re trying to focus on so we’re trying to do some outreach with those kids,” he said.
Kilcullen said the police expected these young people would be part of the city’s future.
“They’re ours. They’re ours. They’re part of our community. Those are the kids we’re really trying to interact and have some outreach with,” he said.
Kilcullen started the meeting by explaining the crime “trends” for the last year that are reported to the FBI, for the purposed of tracking crime, as “index crimes.” The “Part One” index crimes, which are a focus for the RCPD, are crimes that tend to occur with some regularity and get reported by the victims, Kilcullen explained.
Part One is divided into violent crimes and property crimes. The FBI report for 2019 shows that there was one reported murder between 2014 and 2019, and it was reported in 2017. Aggravated assault declined more than 20%, dropping from 62 in 2018 to 49 in 2019.
Rape cases have doubled, going from 7 in 2018 to 14 in 2019. Kilcullen said he wasn’t sure if the number in Rutland had increased by that number or whether those numbers reflected the presence of the Special Investigations Unit in Rutland.
The number of robberies in 2019, six by the FBI’s listing, was the same in 2018.
Among property crimes, burglary increased by 12% from 60 in 2018 to 67 last year. Motor vehicle thefts increased almost 50% to 22 in 2019 compared to 15 from the year before. Arson showed a big percentage increase but with small numbers of crimes reported, as seven cases were investigated in 2019 compared to three in 2018.
Larceny and theft was flat from year to year.
Most of the calls for service were not related to actual crimes or crimes in Rutland. The top categories included citizen assists, welfare checks and assisting other agencies.
Sgt. Adam Lucia reported the department had provided peer support for those who needed it after an officer-involved fatal shooting and the death of a woman in October that was allegedly caused by a driver who was “huffing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.