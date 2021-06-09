The Rutland City Police Department is down by one-fifth as administrators wonder how they’ll find new officers to join the department during a time in American culture they see as being strong with anti-police sentiment.
Rutland City Police Chief Brian Kilcullen said there are eight openings, all of them in the patrol division. The department is budgeted for 40 members.
RCPD has an on-call system under which an officer is aware they might be called in if needed.
“At a time when we’ve been more fully staffed, even when they’re on call, they wouldn’t necessarily have to come in to work because we were sufficiently staffed, but now that we’re short staffed, officers who are on call, they’re generally being called in. It’s something we can’t sustain. It’s certainly a burden on the officers and their families. Certainly, their time is important,” Kilcullen said.
He added that he believes the working officers understand administrators and city residents are aware they’re working hard to maintain the existing level of service. No change in coverage is currently being contemplated, according to Kilcullen.
Sean Sargent, chair of the Rutland City Police Commission said he supports Kilcullen and added that neither the police department’s leaders nor the commission members support any lowering of the standards for hiring new officers.
“If we don’t have the right motivational fit, if we don’t have the right test results, through all the testing that the candidate would have to go through to reach the police academy, we’re not going to make an offer of employment. The cost and the damage a bad hire could create in our community is not worth just putting someone in a blue uniform and out on the street. We’re not going to do that,” he said.
Kilcullen noted the problem wasn’t a lack of support from the city. He said he had authorization to hire up to the number of officers included in the department’s budget. However, the challenge was finding qualified applicants.
He said there were several candidates who were in various stages of the hiring process.
“But it is a lengthy process and even if we could get five individuals … ‘across the finish line’, we’re not even sure when the next academy would start yet,” he said.
Kilcullen said there were five candidates who were in the background check of the hiring process.
The Vermont Criminal Justice Council generally hosts two police academy sessions a year, but Kilcullen said he expects there might only be one in 2021.
Michael Schirling, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Public Safety, said he didn’t know if there was going to be two sessions this year, but said public safety had been talking to the council about timing “as they are working to execute an enormous amount of work.”
“I know that our preference is to maintain the existing cadence of classes,” he said.
The academy is currently hosting 25 students, Schirling said, which he called “emblematic of the recruiting challenge.”
The state has sent out a survey to police departments to learn more about their recruiting and attrition challenges.
Schirling said he wasn’t surprised that Rutland was down by eight officers and said the Vermont State Police are down more than 30.
“It is a challenge that is becoming acute. Recruitment has been a challenge in Vermont for some time, in part, because of the nature of the work and in part because of the nature of the job market in Vermont. We have a very low worker to job ratio,” he said.
Schirling noted that when he was with the Vermont Department of Commerce and Economic Development, there was a daily focus on workforce as “the primary challenge” and a concern for Gov. Phil Scott.
Kilcullen has been a police officer for more than 25 years.
He said recruiting new police officers has been a challenge and one that goes beyond Rutland or Vermont.
Even at colleges that have criminal justice programs, students who are graduating are not necessarily planning to join a police department or have a career in law enforcement as a first responder.
Kilcullen said one challenge is the many people in the United States who are distrustful of police.
Mark Carignan, acting chief of the Brattleboro Police Department, said the department was down 11 positions from a 27-member department.
Modifications have to be made to scheduling so there are certain times where a “significantly reduced” number of officers are on duty.
“During those times, we’ll only be responding to emergency, life-threatening calls and there may even be a delay in response to those calls because in certain circumstances, we’re going to have to call in additional officers from home,” he said.
Carignan, who has been a police officer for 25 years, said he thought compensation played a role in the challenge of recruitment.
“The expectations have increased dramatically, the compensation has not so that’s one part of it. But compensation isn’t everything,” he said.
He said another problem was the “fairly aggressive narrative” that police work was not a good profession.
“While I think most of us agree that there’s some important reforms that need to happen, alienating police officers, villainizing police officers, one, is not a good way to affect meaningful change in any organization, including policing. It also, of course, makes it incredibly difficult to recruit people into the profession,” he said.
Sargent called it a “brutal environment” for recruiting because of the national mood.
Kilcullen said, however, that he believes Rutland City residents value their police officers.
“We have a lot of support in the local community and it’s certainly important to pay attention to what’s happening nationally and throughout the rest of the state, but here locally, we have a lot of support and we appreciate that. We’re hoping to get that message out,” he said.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.