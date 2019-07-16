NORWICH — Rebecca Holcombe, former education secretary, announced Tuesday that she will run for governor of Vermont.
Holcombe will seek the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in 2020, making her the first candidate to declare in the race.
Holcombe served as education secretary for four years under governors Peter Shumlin and Phil Scott. She announced her resignation in March 2018 over policy disagreements with the Scott administration.
In an interview with the Herald, Holcombe said she is still compiling her platform and seeking feedback from stakeholders around the state. However, she has a long list of priorities, including helping small businesses, lowering the cost of health care and addressing climate change.
“We have to support our small businesses, they’re the engine of the Vermont economy,” she said. “We have to do that not just in the places that are already growing and doing well. ... We need to bring that opportunity to every corner of the state.”
One way she hopes to build rural economies is by creating more green jobs.
“We have some tremendous opportunities to both move people to some of those high-wage green jobs and also to think about how to prepare and position the state in the face of what we see as irrefutable evidence of climate change,” she said.
Holcombe said her goal is to create equal opportunities for all.
“I am going to focus my campaign on the vast majority of Vermonters who are really working hard and feel like they’re running in place because their wages are stagnant,” she said. “I know if they’re better off, we’re all better off.”
Holcombe is an early entrant into the gubernatorial race. Gov. Scott has not confirmed whether he will seek re-election, and has said he will not announce his plans until next spring. There is a buzz surrounding two other potential candidates — Attorney General T.J. Donovan and Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman — but neither has announced their candidacy.
Holcombe believes her early announcement is an advantage.
“This gives me the opportunity and the time to get out around the state and listen to people and build that coalition of Vermonters who want change,” she said.
Holcombe last made news when she abruptly resigned as education secretary last spring, giving just one week’s notice.
“I took (Gov. Scott) at his word that he was really serious about making Vermont affordable and more equitable, particularly for those people who really do need access to better opportunities. In the end, I resigned when I realized his actions weren’t matched by his words,” she said of her decision.
Specifically, she cited a proposal to implement a statewide voucher program, which she said “would take millions from our public schools and funnel it to private schools that on average serve more privileged children.”
Scott spokesperson Rebecca Kelley told Seven Days that the governor has never advocated for a statewide voucher system.
Also, Holcombe oversaw the implementation of Act 46, the school district consolidation law that became law in 2015. Looking back, she said not every aspect of Act 46 worked, which she argued would be true of any legislation.
However, she said she believes in the mission behind the law — to make education more efficient and equitable.
“Act 46 was never going to work in every community,” she said. “It worked in many communities — 151 districts voted to merge, and if you look at the ones who merged earliest, they are already finding ways to manage their costs.”
When asked where the education system could improve, Holcombe turned to the bookends: child care and higher education.
“We have an urgent need to make sure every single Vermont child — no matter where they live and what family they were born into — has access to the support they need,” she said.
When it comes to college, she believes the opportunities already exist, and that the next step is to ensure everybody has access to them.
“Before we add new policies, we need to first look at what you already have,” she said. “The temptation is often to run off and try something new, but sometimes it’s just a matter of making what we have work well.”
At several points, Holcombe spoke of the need for new leadership in Vermont.
“We can see abundant evidence that the best decisions come when we bring diverse communities to the table to share different perspectives,” she said. “That’s how we can test whether our ideas are equitable, whether they’re really going to get the greatest value for the communities that we serve.”
In a state that has only elected one woman governor, Holcombe feels it is important to show that women can lead.
“I really want my daughter to know that women can do this, too,” she said. “I think all children need to see leadership can take many forms and that we have a strong future when we work together and refuse to allow ourselves to be divided.”
sarah.asch @rutlandherald.com
