Rebecca Holcombe, former education secretary, announced this morning that she will run for governor of Vermont.
Holcombe will seek the Democratic nomination for governor in 2020, making her the first candidate to officially declare in the upcoming election cycle.
Holcombe served as education secretary for four years and was first appointed by Governor Peter Shumlin in 2014. Scott kept her on when he took office in 2017, and she announced her resignation in March, 2018 over policy disagreements with the Scott administration.
Governor Scott has not yet confirmed whether he will seek re-election in 2020, and in early June he said he would not announce his plans until next spring.
There has also been election buzz surrounding two other potential candidates for governor — Attorney General TJ Donovan and Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman.
This post will be updated.
