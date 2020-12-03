The recreation budget sailed untouched through committee Thursday.
Recreation Superintendent Kim Peters told the Recreation Committee that she made numerous cuts to offset the citywide spike in health insurance and the operating costs at the newly purchased Rutland Recreation Community Center — the property formerly known as the College of St. Joseph gymnasium.
“You have done an incredible job to keep costs down so we can afford the gym,” Alderman William Gillam told Peters.
The recreation budget was up 3.7% overall, with a new section totaling $148,000 having been added to cover the gym. Peters stressed that number was the total of a group of estimates.
“This might take a year or two to get down to see what our numbers actually are,” she said.
Hopefully offsetting that, she said, would be a conservatively estimated $60,000 to $80,000 in revenue. Definitely offsetting it were cuts to a number of other sections, including roughly $35,000 in salary from leaving a full-time office administrative position vacant for the year.
“We’ve all taken over those roles,” Peters said. “We’re going to see what our needs are at the gym and see where we stand.”
Also, Peters cut the courts repair line item from $10,000 to $6,000. She said the tennis and basketball courts are showing signs of deferred maintenance and she hopes to do more far-reaching repairs in the next couple of years.
Peters said a less painful cut was reducing the advertising line in the programs budget from $4,000 to $1,500. She said the department was relying more heavily on its Facebook page to publicize programs, which is free.
Savings from not operating the Giorgetti Arena this winter did not appear in the proposed budget, Peters said, because that is happening in the current fiscal year.
The committee approved every section of the recreation budget as-written and did the same for the city’s contribution to Rutland Free Library, which was level-funded at $766,518.
The proposed $22.3 million budget is up about 1.2% over last year. The Board of Aldermen reviews the budget section by section at the committee level before sending it to the full board to finalize the number that will go before voters in March. Aldermen may cut from the mayor’s budget proposal but cannot add to it. The next review is scheduled for Tuesday, when the Finance Committee will look at the treasurer’s office.
