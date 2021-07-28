A new summer program is training the next generation of camp counselors and community leaders.
The Rutland Recreation and Parks Department's Rising Leaders Camp offers middle-school-aged children entering grades 7-9 a unique experience that blends its counselor-in-training (CIT) program with a mix of community service and traditional summer camp activities.
Colleen Shattuck, program director, said the camp grew out of the Rec Department's desire to redesign its CIT program.
“We just felt that we could be doing more for the kids in that age group, and maybe expand our search a little to kids who may not want to do just counseling but want to do something a little different during the summers,” she said.
Marguerite Sommer, counselor and creator of the Rising Leaders program, said it engages an age group that is often under-served during the summer months.
“The ages 12 to 14, there's nothing out there for those kids. Camp stops at (age) 12. They don't get to go anywhere else. So why not teach them to be better citizens when this is the moldable age?” she said.
Set to launch last year, the pandemic forced the department to hit pause on the camp out of an abundance of caution and a need to focus on offering summer child care programs, Shattuck said.
The camp held its first of four 2-week sessions late last month. Sessions are capped at eight kids each because of transportation restrictions, but Shattuck said the small group size allows campers to feel more comfortable opening up.
All sessions have been full, and a number of campers have returned for multiple sessions.
“This was our test run, and we filled up,” said Sommer, noting there is even a waiting list.
In the first week of a session, campers review CIT procedures, shadow counselors and develop enrichment activities they will present to younger campers in week two.
The second week sees the group applying what they learned and getting more hands-on experience as future counselors by leading the activities they developed.
One recent activity was a game of “human bingo.” Shattuck said the junior counselors are planning a “carnival day” for the current session.
There are also a number of field trips to various locations around the Rutland, like City Hall, the fire department and Regional Ambulance Service, where campers learn how these organizations function and get a preview of potential career paths.
Shattuck said there is also time for fun, including visits to Pine Hill Park and White's Pool.
“They work hard, and they play hard. It's a really good balance,” she said.
Shattuck noted that activities vary from session to session, as new opportunities present themselves.
For example, campers have helped set up Relay for Life at the Vt. State Fairgrounds, packed boxes for the “Out of the Box-es” program and assisted with the Let's Go Fishing course offered through the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department.
Shattuck observed the growth and increased confidence campers exhibit, even after a couple days into a session.
Sommers agreed.
“To watch them grow, is amazing,” she said, noting that she has known some of the kids in the program since they were young campers themselves.
She added that, along the way, they are also learning how to be better summer camp counselors.
“They're learning everything. They're learning respect, empathy, deescalation, communication, boundaries — everything that you would need to (become a counselor),” she said.
She acknowledged that counselors often don't have a background working with kids when they start at Rutland Rec camps, and this program gives them that experience.
One lesson she said campers learned was about not having their smartphones out all the time.
“They learned right away that it doesn't look good,” Sommers said, adding they have been diligent about keeping their phones out of sight.
Seventh-grader Jayda Perry said she's very happy to be part of the camp.
“I really like working with children and this gave me an opportunity to work with children. I thought it would be just a great experience. I want to get into babysitting … (and) I wanted to meet new people and have more friends,” she said.
Like Perry, fellow seventh-grader Adriana Cataldo, is also interested in babysitting and thinks this will give her valuable experience.
Quinlan Fitzsimmons, another seventh grader, said that since his baby brother was born premature several years ago, he has been interested in working with younger kids.
He said he also likes the opportunity to see how different parts of the community operate.
“You get to learn a lot about the community and all the jobs that keep the city running,” he said.
Liam Ettori, an eighth-grader, said he has enjoyed working with the younger campers.
“We learned how to calm kids down and sort of help them to grow up and grow to be better,” he said.
In an email, Recreation and Parks Department Superintendent Kim Peters credited Shattuck, Sommers and her fellow counselors with creating a “fun and challenging curriculum.
She wrote that she is “excited” to watch the program grow, stating, "Rising Leaders has been such a great addition to our summer for middle school kids.”
Based on feedback from families, Shattuck said the Rec Department is considering offering the program year-round.
“We're going to try and create a club that operates throughout the school year — something to keep this age group engaged and participating in community events,” she said.
Counselor Reese Shattuck, Colleen Shattuck's brother-in-law, said he has enjoyed working with the campers this summer, calling them a “bunch of great kids.”
“It's nice to come to work every day and see that I'm making a difference — especially in the community. They've really taken what they've learned, and they run with it.”
