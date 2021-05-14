The Rutland Recreation and Parks Department will launch new programs for little kids and bigger kids this summer.
Students in grades K-2 can sign up to play "All Sports, All Summer Long" — or, at least, a multitude of sports on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30, from June 22 to Aug. 12.
"We constantly get parents asking for more activities for that age group," Recreation Superintendent Kim Peters said.
The program will expose children to a variety of sports, including soccer, baseball, lacrosse and football.
"It doesn't specialize in one sport," Peters said, noting that single-sport camps tend to have lower participation. "It gives them a chance to do others."
The program will also feature obstacle courses where children will have to use problem-solving skills. Peters said the program is similar to one she oversaw when she was running a YMCA.
"It helps them socialize and learn to work as a team," she said.
Meanwhile, the department is still taking applications for its other new initiative, the Rising Leaders Program. Eight students in grades 7 through 9 will get the chance to train as camp counselors.
"This was a program we were going to introduce last year, but with COVID we couldn't," Peters said. "It's to help our middle school students feel comfortable with trying new adventures."
Program Director Colleen Shattuck said the trainees will work with the department's summer day camps, developing a variety of skills in the process.
"The job of a camp counselor is so versatile," she said. "You get to be that role model to younger students. You practice problem-solving. ... They'll have the option to discover what they feel passionate about, work with each other."
While the program is not expected to provide any sort of formal certifications, Shattuck said it will be a valuable line for the résumés of young job-seekers and they would have an inside track for future work with the rec department.
The application process is open through June 1.
Peters said they are poised for a "pretty normal summer" with the pool fully reopening June 12. She said she is also waiting to hear about a grant she hopes will fund a large-scale enrichment program through the summer.
