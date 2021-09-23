A new recreation department program aims to get kids fired up about firefighting.
The Rutland Recreation and Parks Departments' Rising Leaders: Future Firefighters program will give kids a behind-the-scenes look at the world of firefighting and what life is like around a fire station.
Future Firefighters is a spin-off of the department's successful Rising Leaders summer program, which offered middle-school-aged children entering grades 7-9 a unique experience that blended its counselor-in-training, or CIT, program with a mix of community service and traditional summer camp activities.
The summer program featured a number of field trips to various locations around Rutland, such as City Hall, Regional Ambulance Service and the Rutland Fire Department. On these visits, kids learned how the organizations operated and got a preview of potential career paths.
“The kids really had a great time, so we figured why not extend this and do a piece that's just focused on firefighting,” said Colleen Shattuck, the program director.
The eight-week program, which meets every Monday evening beginning Oct. 4, is capped at eight kids, but additional spaces may be added.
“Depending on the level of interest we get, we might just add a second instructor and move the cap up,” said Corbin Shattuck, Colleen's husband and fire prevention and public education coordinator at RFD.
Corbin Shattuck said he saw a lot of interest among the Rising Leaders kids when they visited this summer and saw an opportunity to keep them engaged.
“Seeing the interest that those kids had and the questions they're asking and the willingness to participate … made us look at maybe we need to figure something out.”
He said the program, which is open to kids in grades 7 and 8, is an opportunity to reach an age group the fire department typically misses in its youth outreach.
“A lot of times, we do tours and public education for younger kids, but we don't hit that middle school age,” he said. “We do a ride-along program for high school students but we don't have anything for that middle school level.”
The program will focus on various aspects of the job of a firefighter.
To start off, kids will get a glimpse of a typical day, such as what life at the station looks like, what the different positions and ranks are, and the kinds of vehicles they drive.
In subsequent weeks, kids will participate in trainings with the on-duty crew, such as technical rescue and parts of the job that don't involve fighting fires.
Kids also will get a chance to try on firefighting suits and equipment.
Corbin Shattuck said he sees the program as a chance to spark kids' interest in a potential career in firefighting.
He noted that Stafford Technical Center offers a public safety program that serves as a good introduction.
“I know we're looking to partner more with Stafford to try and push firefighting as a career option,” he said.
He explained that RFD will be looking to hire new firefighters in the next few years as current staff retire or move up the ranks. He said this program is a way to plant the seeds of interest in potential recruits.
“If we can hit that high school and middle school age now and in five, six years, some of those kids start to become that age where they're eligible to work for us — and even helping other volunteer departments around the state — we're all for that.”
He added that smaller volunteer fire departments around the state always are looking for help, too.
“After high school, you can go right into your local volunteer department,” he said. “If we can get someone into this career and they go help their local department, that's great for us — we still help someone out.”
According to Colleen Shattuck, the rec department is hoping to launch a similar program at the Rutland Police Department next spring.
She said Rising Leaders is providing an outlet for middle school-aged kids who are too old for the department's youth programs, but not yet old enough to get a job or pursue other extracurricular activities.
“We want to keep them engaged in a healthy, positive way in our community,” she said.
The Future Firefighter program runs every Monday from Oct. 4 to Nov. 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. The cost is $60 for city residents, $71 for nonresidents. Visit www.rutlandrec.com/risingleaders for more information.
