A Rutland County prosecutor said Tuesday he has requested a recount in the election for Addison County State's Attorney.
According to the Vermont secretary of state's website, only 10 votes separated Peter Bevere, who ran as an independent, from Dennis Wygmans, who ran as a Democrat.
The final tally showed Wygmans winning, 7,803-7,793.
Wygmans was appointed to the office and was running for the first time. Bevere was a first-time candidate for the office as well.
Bevere said the recount will take place on Nov. 26.
