Local leaders are saying they will fight a proposal that redraws legislative district lines.
Members of the Rutland County delegation had warned that population losses recorded in the 2020 census was going to mean changes in how the city’s — and likely the town’s — legislative district lines were drawn.
The proposal released Tuesday following a 4-3 vote by the legislative reapportionment board significantly changes the boundaries. While the city has four house districts and the town has one, the proposal leaves the city with two districts of its own, while two other city districts are merged with portions of the town. A third portion of the town is attached to Chittenden and a portion of Mendon to form a district.
Municipalities will get to make recommendations on the proposal before it goes back to the Legislature.
“I am totally opposed to what they have come up with,” Mayor David Allaire said Tuesday. “I think it does a disservice to the voters of the city as well as the town.”
Rep. William Notte, D-Rutland, sounded the alarm to the Board of Aldermen earlier this year about some of the redistricting proposals being floated for the city. He said Tuesday what emerged from the committee was exactly what he didn’t want to see.
“Rutland Town should be livid and, quite frankly, Mendon as well,” he said. “Obviously, this map does not serve Rutland City well. Clearly, it serves our neighbors more poorly.”
Board of Aldermen President Matt Whitcomb said he had not studied the maps carefully yet but that the initial responses he had heard were ones of staunch opposition. He said he wanted to understand the pros and cons as well as the thinking behind the proposal before coming to his own conclusion and that he particularly wanted to make sure there was no effort to pit current representatives against each other.
Rep. Larry Cupoli, R-Rutland, also expressed a suspicion that there was an effort at gerrymandering behind the proposal, though he offered no details on how he thought a particular party would benefit. Notte said he didn’t think there was anything so sinister at play. “I think what you see here is a group focused solely on math and has not given a single thought to communities,” he said.
Allaire said he planned to speak with the town’s leadership about creating a unified front against the proposal. Town Select Board Chair Mary Ashcroft could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
“It would have been nice if they’d left everything the way it was, but I guess that’s what happens when you change in population,” Rep. Tom Terenzini, R-Rutland Town, said. “Come January of ’22, I’ll have 10 years up there. When I ran for office, I had no intention of being up there that long. Come April, I’ll have to look at it and decide if I’m going to run.”
Terenzini said he had not decided how he felt about the merits of the redistricting.
“Rutland Town’s had one state rep for I don’t know how many decades now,” he said. “Life changes all the time.”
Sen. Brian Collamore, R-Rutland County, also noted that changes happen in every redistricting cycle.
“I don’t know if you want to call them winners and losers, but there are people who like the changes and people who don’t,” he said.
Collamore didn’t say he liked these proposed changes, but did say he could see an argument for them.
“I live in Rutland Town but my backyard is the line between the town and the city,” he said. “My neighbors are in the city in most cases. There could be some places where it makes sense to have the town and the city in a district. ... If I live in the Northeast part of the city, what do I have in common with the Southwest part of the city?”
Sen. Josh Terenzini, R-Rutland County — son of Rep. Terenzini — said he had not spent “nearly enough time” looking at the proposal yet, but that the concept was going to cause “concern and heartburn.”
“Any time there’s a net loss of representation, it’s bad for our region,” he said. “More voices for Rutland County is always a better thing.”
Sen. Terenzini said the Rutland County delegation had fought a number of proposals that would have harmed Rutland County and they would have their say on this one.
“The way it’s done now is a lot cleaner,” he said. “It really could become convoluted if a representative in the city would have to campaign partly in the town and partly in the city.” Terenzini lives in the town like Collamore while the third member of the Rutland County Senate delegation, Sen. Cheryl Hooker, lives in the city. Hooker said she was concerned the census was inaccurate because of the pandemic and that the city would suffer from those errors for the next decade. She said she had not yet had a chance to look at the map as of Tuesday evening.
“That’s an interesting scenario,” she said when it was described to her. “That would certainly make a different dynamic for the House members.”
While Rep. Mary Howard, D-Rutland, could not be reached for comment Tuesday, Cupoli and the fourth member of the city delegation, Republican Peter Fagan, all stood with Notte in opposition to the proposal.
“Buckle your seat belts — it’s going to be a wild ride,” Fagan said. “This is an enormous change for this area and it’s going to throw everything into a tizzy. ... It’s going to be extremely confusing to people. I think we need to relook at them and make them more oriented to what the current districts are. ... I don’t know what we’re going to need to do in the city to make them come out.”
Once municipalities give their input, redistricting goes to the House Committee on Government Operations. From there it must clear the House and Senate. Collamore suggested that the 4-3 vote by the redistricting committee may give some in the Legislature a reason to reject the proposal. Whatever ultimately comes out of the Legislature is still subject to veto by the governor.
“What is currently there is not what is going to come out of it,” Fagan said. “It goes back to, if we want people to participate in democracy, we shouldn’t be making it harder. Literally, you could be voting in different locations whether its November or if it’s March.”
Cupoli said the end result is up to “the powers that be in Montpelier” and he was skeptical about how much influence the Rutland delegation could exert. “That’s a long arduous process that’s going to go to a lot of places,” he said. “You get into Gov Ops and thinks can change real quick. ... Certainly, we can put our thoughts forward, but my committee won’t see it, and Bill’s committee won’t see it, and Peter’s committee won’t see it.”
Longer term, Cupoli said, the city needs to figure out how to reverse its population loss. “Chittenden County continues to grow,” he said. “Franklin County continues to grow. We’re kind of stuck in the mud here.”
