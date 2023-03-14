A recently launched pilot program created by statewide nonprofit Vermont Works for Women has created a pathway to employment reentry for previously incarcerated women.
The Building Employment and Meaning (BEAM) program is a three-year employment initiative that collaborates with community partners to offer eligible participants immediate employment. Currently, the program is partnered with Middlebury College to employ former inmates of Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in dining and environmental services; however, VWW Director of Impact Alison Lamagna said the organization is hopeful to expand to other opportunities in the future.
“(VVW) has been working with incarcerated women for decades,” Lamagna said. “We provide employment readiness, hard-skill training, help managing the employer worker program within the facility, we help residents think about their transferable skills and set goals for future employment. So, this (program) really gives us the opportunity to have continuity of those services into the community once they’re released.”
In addition to employment opportunities, the BEAM program offers a holistic approach to reentry for previously incarcerated women providing stable housing in Middlebury, connections to mental health and medical treatment, clothing, personal hygiene items and support from a VWW reentry services program manager, among other offerings.
Launched earlier this year, the program can accommodate four participants at a time and is currently assisting three women, with another to be added next week. The program operates on a rotating basis and as participants gain independence, stability and an earning potential, they will transition out of the program and its provided housing.
“I’m just in awe of (participants’) self-motivation and ability to make this extremely difficult transition with grace,” Lamagna said. “Our first participant has been in her role at Middlebury College for six weeks or so, and it’s been going fantastic. We are hearing such positive feedback from her employer and her supervisor. She’s been making processes more efficient in her role, and she’s absolutely loving it. I think it’s given her such confidence in her own abilities.”
Caitlin Goss, Middlebury College’s vice president for human resources, chief people officer and a member of the Vermont Works for Women board of directors, said in a March 13 press release that the college looks forward to growing this model with VWW statewide.
“Middlebury College is thrilled to be the first employer partner for this innovative pilot program and welcomes the opportunity to develop a supportive and sustainable inclusive hiring model. This work is aligned with our commitment to engage with our community, welcome new employees to campus and actively dismantle structural barriers for employment that exist in our society,” Goss stated.
The program is funded by a $300,000 grant for reentry services from the Vermont Department of Corrections, allocated through Act 183 last session, and by an initial investment of $50,000 by the Middlebury Provost’s fund, which primarily supports housing for the participants.
“Housing and employment are such key factors when folks reenter their community,” said Haley Sommer, DOC communications director. “It helps decrease any reason to commit any other crimes and, hopefully, will have a positive trend on recidivism. So (in) providing women with meaningful opportunities as they return to their communities, I do believe that this program will be helpful not only to them, but their communities as a whole.”
Moving forward, Lamagna said VWW and the BEAM program are looking forward to partnering with other employment opportunities and continuing to build a pathway to reducing recidivism.
“We’re in very early conversations with some other employers, but our dream would be to see a model like this that can be successful in other parts of the state, whether it’s collaborations with other higher education entities or other employers,” Lamagna said. “We’re really grateful to the Department of Corrections for taking a leap of faith on a program like this that’s a little outside the box.”
