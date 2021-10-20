Afghan refugees bound for Vermont are likely to need winter clothes, officials said this week.
As the state prepares to take in 100 Afghans fleeing their home country after the pullout of the U.S. Military, Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale, D-Chittenden County, hosted an online talk about what they will need.
Amila Merdzanovic, Vermont director for the U.S. Committee on Refugees and Immigrants, said housing was the No. 1 challenge to the resettlement.
"This is nothing new," she said. "I think we all understand we are facing a housing crisis in the state."
Merdzanovic said her organization was working to find host families to take in refugees until they can transition into their own apartments.
The newcomers will also be looking for jobs, but those may be easier to come by — Twincraft Skincare Vice President Michele Asch said companies like hers would be eager to hire them. Asch said Twincraft likely would have had to move its manufacturing operation out of Vermont if it had not been for refugees.
"Of the 330 employees, over 100 are former refugees, new Americans," she said. "They're really the heart and soul of the company. ... I've never had so many phone calls as I've had recently from other employers in Vermont."
Asch said there were a number of measures employers could take to ease the transition for refugees they employ.
"The biggest thing is, try to put yourself in someone's shoes," she said. "What would it be like if one of us had to go to a country where we didn't speak the language, didn't understand the culture."
Asch said Twincraft provides floating holidays to cover various religious observances and a place for Muslim employees to conduct daily prayers. They also have people to help with the various paperwork confronting employees for health care and other needs.
"All those things that may be easy for us to do just aren't," she said.
Tracy Dolan, director of Vermont's refugee office, mentioned one other way for Vermonters to support the newcomers.
"Vermont is a very welcoming state, but it is not always welcoming for everyone," she said. "When you do hear something that isn't positive, that might be playing around the edges of racism, because it can be scary to think about people from the outside coming in who don't look like you ... remind people about the importance of welcoming, accepting all."
Merdzanovic said the refugee committee has an email address on its website for people interested in volunteering to work with refugees and that they could particularly use English language tutors.
"We are also collecting household items and goods," she said. "We all have so much stuff. If you are looking to replace a sofa or some chairs, or have large cooking pots, reach out to us through that email."
One thing Merdzanovic said they did not need and could not accept at this time were clothes — except for winter clothes.
USCRI's plan calls for settling the Afghans in the Burlington area initially and then in Rutland, where they settled a handful of Syrians before that program was halted in 2017. Merdzanovic said they just hired a community partnership coordinator in Rutland.
Nobody at the meeting seemed to know when the refugees would begin to arrive.
"We've been approved to accept a certain number, but that's different from assigning specific people," Dolan said.
