Hazar Mansour said coming to Vermont was the “most difficult and most beautiful” experience of her life.
Mansour and her husband, Hussam Alhallak, spoke to an audience of about 20 on Friday at the Godnick Adult Center about their experience coming to Rutland as refugees from the Syrian civil war in 2017.
Mansour, a French teacher in her former home country, described the panic and fear the war brought into their lives. A bomb exploded outside the window of their house, she said, and a missile landed near the school where she taught, forcing an evacuation. After her father was killed and her husband was shot in the back, they fled to Turkey, where her husband found work as a cook.
When they connected with a refugee resettlement agency and an official asked them whether they would be willing to come to the United States, Mansour said she replied they would “be overjoyed.” They underwent three interviews over a two-year period, she said, and originally were told they were bound for Los Angeles before a last-minute change brought them to Vermont.
“There were so many complications,” she said. “I thought we would never travel.”
Alhallak got a job at The Bakery in Rutland, and they both have studied accounting at Community College of Vermont.
“After we arrived, I had many goals,” Alhallak said. “I want my wife and my kids to be happy after the hard times we experienced.”
He said he also wanted to buy a house — a process he got help with from Habitat for Humanity. He said he learned a great deal working with the organization to build the house into which he moved his family.
“I am able to fix anything in my home now,” he said. “Thank you, Habitat.”
There were many other adjustments, including the weather. Mansour described learning about snow by feeling a snowflake land on her eyelashes as she walked home from the grocery store.
Food was another adjustment. Mansour said she can generally find all the spices she wants at the Rutland Area Food Co-op, and she has learned to blend Syrian and American ingredients to make hybrid recipes. However, the family also found an Arabic grocery store in Albany, New York, where Alhallak said they make trips and load up for when they want a taste of home.
Today, Alhallak works for Casella; Mansour has a job in the Rutland City Schools. They are also, as of 2020, American citizens.
“I love America,” Alhallak said. “I have America in my heart.”
