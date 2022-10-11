WEST RUTLAND — Regional Ambulance wants to open a second facility on Main Street sometime next year.
“We’ve been looking to purchase the previous Lake Sunapee Bank in West Rutland since last June,” said Jim Finger, chief executive administrator of Regional Ambulance.
“Our call volume has been growing over the years and the board of directors looked into expanding the current Stratton Road facility (in Rutland), but we determined that facility and the grounds would not easily accommodate any future needs for our employees and our trucks,” he said. “We decided to look for a second facility that would better serve the area and make it easier for us to update the Stratton Road facility.”
Regional Ambulance Service LLC serves Rutland City and the 11 communities surrounding it. Its headquarters is on Stratton Road, near the Rutland Regional Medical Center.
The development review board will hold a public hearing on Regional Ambulance’s permit application at 7 p.m. on Oct. 19 at the Town Office at 33 Marble St.
You can go to WestRutlandVT.org for information about how to participate remotely. A copy of the permit application is available there, as well. Interested parties can send written testimony to the town zoning administrator or speak in person.
“All submissions should be received, and participants in attendance and prepared to present testimony by 7:15 p.m., or they may forfeit their right to appeal any decision of the DRB to VT Superior Court,” reads the warning posted on the town’s website.
The two lots in question are 484 Main St. and 496 Main St., the former bank and adjoining vacant lot.
Finger said the plan is to have a facility with room for up to four ambulances that can be staffed 24 hours a day. Initially, one crew will be on-call there 24/7. The facility will have all the same capabilities as the headquarters should the two ever become inaccessible to one another, say from a flood.
According to Finger, the new location will improve response times. It was chosen so the western side of the county could be accessed more easily.
He said he expects to have the town permit by the end of the month. The only issue, he said, had been setback requirements but these can be worked through. Once the town permits are in hand, he said, wherever permits are needed for state fire and building codes will then be sought. Given the size of the acreage involved, he said he doesn’t believe it will need an Act 250 permit.
Given the timing of the permits, construction wouldn’t begin until spring, though some interior work could occur over the winter. Finger said the place will need bathrooms and a space where crews can sleep.
The current plan is to buy the property for about $375,000, said Finger, once all the permits are in place. With the additional work needed, the hope is to have it all completed for less than $1 million.
According to the permit application, the property is currently owned by Chase Realty Partners and Philip Gawet.
Town Manager Mary Ann Goulette said she’s confident Regional Ambulance and the DRB will figure out the setback requirements and make the project work.
“I think it will be a wonderful asset to the community to have this facility located on this side of Rutland County,” she said.
The former bank has been closed for about three years, she said. She said she believes the building to be in good condition. A handful of entities had been interested in it prior to Regional Ambulance, she said.
“It’s a beautiful building with great visibility,” she said.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.