484 Main St
484 Main St. in West Rutland is one of the proposed sites for a satellite Regional Ambulance Service facility.

 Photo by Brenna Jepson

WEST RUTLAND — Regional Ambulance wants to open a second facility on Main Street sometime next year.

“We’ve been looking to purchase the previous Lake Sunapee Bank in West Rutland since last June,” said Jim Finger, chief executive administrator of Regional Ambulance.

