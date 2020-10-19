City officials want to know just what they are getting out of the regional marketing campaign.
Lyle Jepson went before the Board of Aldermen on Monday for the first time in his capacity as executive director of Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region — the organization formed from the merger of the Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce and Rutland Economic Development Corp.
He did more than just introduce himself. He also asked for $16,000 from the city.
The board voted to send the request to the Marketing Committee.
“Rutland has put significant dollars in the regional marketing initiative, to the tune of $150,000,” Jepson said. “It’s a bit like your IRA. ... Even in the years you’re not going well, you keep putting into your IRA. ... Over time, this is going to grow.”
This year, Jepson said, organizers are requesting each town fund the campaign at $1 per resident — roughly $16,000 in the city’s case. Jepson said 62 people had moved to the area directly as a result of the campaign, and that the board needed to keep in mind that there was no knowing how many people the effort had helped retain in the area at large.
Alderwoman Sharon Davis said she had supported the effort from the beginning, but wanted benchmarks by which to measure its success.
She said she felt like she had not seen any.
“We went through the Killington (Valley) campaign,” she said. “We went through the house giveaway. ... It’s still difficult to benchmark (what the city is buying).”
Alderman Sam Gorruso said he had been in business in the city for 42 years, and that in that time had he had a highly negative view of REDC and the chamber.
“You haven’t got big shoes to fill,” he told Jepson. “You’ve got nowhere to go but up.”
Gorruso said Jepson had a reputation as “a doer” that made him “a good horse to bet on” with $16,000 of the city’s money and endorsed the campaign’s goal of attracting more people to live in the area.
“I think it’d be a good thing for Rutland because we need all the help we can get,” Gorruso said. “Where there’s people, there’s money, and we need people in Rutland.”
