The regional marketing initiative is going West.
With the program entering its third year, organizer Steve Costello said the effort - funded by numerous towns, corporations and local nonprofits - is rolling out news ads and a new targeting strategy based on what they have learned so far. Costello said the project began with an effort to "change the discussion" about Rutland in Vermont.
"That first year was almost all focused on Rutland and Vermont," he said. "The second year was more targeted."
Now, Costello said, they have two years of recruitment experience, having brought in 20 families.
"We've learned a lot about what's bringing people here and where they're coming from," he said.
While organizers initially talked about pulling in people who come to Vermont as tourists from the urban centers of the northeast, they discovered that people from recreation-focused areas farther to the west were also interested. Roughly half the families whose presence in Rutland is attributed to the program, Costello said, are from the "Four Corners" region.
"I don't think it was at all on our radar," he said.
Costello said just before talking to a reporter Tuesday, he had been on the phone with someone from Montana who had bought a house in Poultney.
"This stuff's working," he said. "This is someone who wants to buy a sizeable piece of land, and that's just not a possibility for them out west."
People in Western ski towns in particular, Costello said, will find that they can have the lifestyle they want in the Rutland area, but at a much more affordable price. So, he said, the next round of ads are going to target such areas.
"We may not target the entire state of Colorado, but parts of Colorado where there's skiing nearby," he said.
That doesn't mean the campaign is giving up on the urban Northeast.
"There are people who want out of the city," Costello said.
Costello said they plan to concentrate on online ads aimed at people searching for information on Vermont. He said while previous ads were about "creating a certain mood or thought," the new ones will contain a more direct appeal inviting people to move here. The initiative will continue to offer its "red carpet" and "concierge" services, connecting newcomers with the people and institutions that will help them settle in.
"Our hope for the next year of the campaign is to develop 500 leads," he said. "Obviously, we're not going to get 500 families to move here, but the goal is to get 500 solid leads and work some magic."
