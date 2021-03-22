Lyle Jepson said he spent part of Saturday discussing the local housing market with a Hawaiian remote worker who wants to return to New England.
The executive director of the Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region said the man was a prospect he had connected with through the regional marketing campaign, and who he hopes to convince to move to Rutland.
Jepson said he needs a few more people to have that conversation — the CEDRR program is recruiting more volunteer "red carpet concierges" to talk to prospects as it prepares to hopefully emerge from the pandemic.
Volunteers undergo some "not very rigorous" training and are matched by age bracket, job and other demographics with similar people who have shown an interest in moving to Rutland. The concierges help the prospects sort out a variety of the implications of relocating to the Rutland region, from what will be available for jobs and homes to churches and hobbies.
"We're looking for a wide demographic of folks because people who come in looking for information aren't always 25 and aren't always 55," Jepson said.
Steve Costello, one of the campaign's organizers, said he met on Friday with a couple who have two children and a job offer in Vermont, arranging meetings for them with other people both in-person and virtually.
"It was the first time in the COVID era I felt like we could do this under the rules," Costello said, noting recent loosening of the restrictions on inter-household gatherings. "Although it's frustrating that COVID took the wind out of our sails, in some ways, it brought a lot of people to Rutland."
Jepson said they got 42 leads from the state's "Stay to Stay" program between late November and early March and another 22 from the Real Rutland website. He said those all came without the campaign doing any outreach beyond the weekly email it sends out to its 4,000-member mailing list. During that time, he said, they had seven calls from New York, six from California, five from New Jersey, four each from Florida, Colorado and Texas, two from the United Kingdom, and one from Italy.
"Even Vietnam — I'm not sure how they found out about us," Jepson said. "We are getting some traction. We're excited about that."
Jepson said they are preparing to enter a new phase of the campaign, involving a digital campaign focusing on careers available in the region. He said the CEDRR website lists 130 well-paying jobs.
"The health-care field has a big need at the moment," he said. "What we're trying to point out is yes, there are careers here and you can live here and make a living."
People interested in volunteering should contact Kim Rupe CEDRR at kim@rutlandeconomy.com
