Organizers say the regional marketing campaign brought at least 100 people to Rutland County in the first five years and they are fine-tuning the approach based on what they have learned during that time.
The leadership of Chamber and Economic Development (CEDRR) is making the rounds to participating towns seeking funding for another year of the campaign, which uses a variety of tactics to convince people to relocate to the region. Rutland is the single biggest municipal funder, and the Board of Aldermen voted Monday to allocate another $16,000 to the campaign.
“What really made it a strong sell to the board is they brought a presentation that showed results,” Board of Aldermen President Matt Whitcomb said.
Those results included the 100 people who moved to the area after being involved with the campaigns concierge program, but CEDRR executive director Lyle Jepson said the marketing campaign was likely responsible for even more transplants.
“There are more people who’ve moved here we’re unaware of,” Jepson said. “The Realtors will tell you there are a lot of people moving to the area. I have to think some of those are coming through the regional marketing.”
Killington has had the highest per-capita rate of people moving to town in the state, Jepson said, and asked the campaign to increase its contribution from $797 to $1,500.
“I think we’re seeing a lot of young professionals,” Kim Rupe, CEDRR’s communications and community engagement director, said of the newcomers. “I’m personally seeing a lot of single young professionals who are looking for a place to start a family. We’ve seen a lot of remote workers ... We’ve seen some health care workers, a couple nonprofit leaders.”
Rupe said that while they have tried targeting particular job sectors, they have had the most success when they market based on lifestyle. She said they expect to hear in the next couple weeks about a state grant they hope to use to have a “young professionals weekend” highlighting lifestyle factors to prospects.
“The plan is to have a jam-packed weekend at the end of the summer in 2022 with things like a bicycle ride in Poultney, a gondola ride in Killington or experiencing something at the Carving Studio in West Rutland,” she said.
Rupe also said the campaign will begin to lean even harder on its concierge program, which matches prospective newcomers with local volunteers who can answer questions and make connections. Jepson said they recently convinced a California educator to move to the area after pairing her with three local educators who were able to speak to her specific interests.
“We’ve had the concierge program since day one,” Rupe said. “Growing that into a more county-wide effort had been key, especially over the last 14 months. ... My personal goal is to have at least one concierge from each town in Rutland County.”
Other participating towns are West Rutland, Pittsford, Proctor, Rutland Town, Middletown Springs, Killington, Brandon, Fair Haven and Danby. Jepson said towns are asked to contribute $1 per resident and that the city had contributed a quarter of the $544,311 spent during the first five years.
“About 60% has been contributed by business and industry,” Jepson said. “We also have received grants and then the remainder is other municipalities.”
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
