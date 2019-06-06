The Rutland Regional Planning Commission has received its ninth Brownfields grant, adding $300,000 to its budget for site assessment projects around the region.
“It’s a great way we’re able to illustrate that economic development and environmental protection go hand in hand,” said Frank Gardner, a Brownfields coordinator for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
“This is really awesome,” said Ed Bove, executive director of the Rutland Regional Planning Commission. “When a developer comes into town, this money pays for property owners to do assessment work and begin a corrective action plan.”
Rutland was one of six municipalities in the Green Mountain State to receive a portion of $2.2 million from the EPA. Bennington County Industrial Corp., the Brattleboro Development Credit Corp., the Northwest Regional Planning Commission, the Two Rivers Ottauquechee Regional Planning Commission and the Windham Regional Commission received funding as well.
Thirty New England communities received over $11 million in total, according to a news release.
The assessments identify and diagnose environmental issues plaguing properties slated for development — such as Flory Plaza or the former Berwick Hotel site in Rutland — so the development can continue quickly and seamlessly.
“It’s usually $200,000, but this year we got more,” Bove said. “We can do any town in the region — no property is too big or too small.”
The money has, in the past, been used to assess the Vermont Marble Co. property, the Middletown Springs Parker Service Station and the former Lynda Lee dress factory in Rutland, the latter being a project that could very well be resurrected, Bove said.
“It’s open to private and municipal property owners,” Bove said. “We send out reminders and letters to realtors if they’re looking to redevelop property in town.”
The assessments happen in phases, Bove said, beginning with visual checks and land records as part of phase one.
Phase two involves actual physical work on the site — digging up the soil and testing for hazardous materials.
“That part is longer and more expensive,” Bove said.
Phase three is developing a corrective action plan for the site based on the damage found and analyzing what it would cost to clean the area before developing the property further.
This year’s grant brings the RRPC’s total grant funds throughout the course of nine grant cycles to $2.3 million, Bove said.
“They were given out to every state in New England,” Gardner said. “In general, total number of proposals that were evaluated this year was a little over 418, and 151 are being funded.”
The Brownfields grant allocation is more than 20 years old and started as a small pilot program in the late 1990s. About $60 to $64 million is allocated to the fund by Congress for the national competition, Gardner said.
While the two main categories are for assessment and cleanup, there’s also a revolving loan fund and a multipurpose grant funded by the Brownfields program.
“We are targeting these funds to areas that need them the most. Approximately 40% of the selected recipients are receiving Brownfields grants for the first time, which means we are reaching areas that might previously have been neglected, and 108 of the selected communities have identified sites or targeted areas for redevelopment that fall within Opportunity Zones,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler.
