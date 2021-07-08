Organizer Hilary Casillas said she tried not to get her hopes up about this year’s Relay for life.
“I honestly had my doubts because coming out of the pandemic, I wanted to be conservative,” the senior community development manager for the Northeast region of the American Cancer Society said.
As it turned out, between 600 and 700 people came to the fairgrounds for the overnight relay walk on June 26-27. Once everything is tallied, Casillas said the event is expected to have raised $145,000.
“It was packed,” Casillas said. “It was amazing.”
The relay raised money for the organization’s programs to support cancer patients. Casillas was speaking Thursday afternoon from Hope Lodge in Burlington, one such program, as it prepares to reopen after closing due to the pandemic in March 2020.
“It’s a 17-room building where cancer patients and their caregivers can stay,” she said. “We’re full with volunteers. We’re washing every dish, washing every sheet, preparing to reopen next week. We’ve had cancer patients sleeping in their cars because they can’t skip treatment, but they also can’t afford $300 for a night for a hotel room.”
The event also helps pay for a transportation program.
“There are people in Rutland who need to be in Dartmouth-Hitchcock every day, and driving isn’t always an option,” she said.
While the turnout is down from the 800 to 1,000 people who attended in 2019, it is well up from the 30 or so cars who came last year when a “drive by” Relay for Life was held due to the pandemic. Casillas said that while there are other Relay for Life events in Vermont, Rutland’s is the biggest and the only one that maintains the overnight format of the event established by its founder — a doctor who wanted to symbolize the journeys of his cancer patients.
“That overnight time when it’s dark and it’s hard — that, for him, was the heart of Relay for Life,” she said. “The Rutland organizers have really embraced that.”
