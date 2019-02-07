About 20 years ago, Patti Westburg started a Relay for Life team at GE.
Six years after retiring from the company, she still captains the team.
“In the time I worked at GE, I had over 50 friends who were affected — either had cancer or had family who had cancer,” she said during the Relay for Life kickoff Thursday at Diamond Run Mall. “I wanted to help make a difference.”
The Relay for Life is an annual fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. Walkathons are held around the country. Organizers said Rutland’s, which takes place June 15-16 at Vermont State Fairgrounds, is the largest in Vermont and the second largest in the northeast.
“This is a walking event to celebrate survivors, remember loved ones lost and fight back,” said Elizabeth Gardner, community manager for the American Cancer Society.
Teams do fundraising events and recruit corporate sponsors.
“The kick-off tonight inspires teams to get started with their fundraisers, whether they have bingo, spaghetti dinners or a pig roast,” she said.
Gardner said the Rutland event typically raises around $250,000 and has totaled more than $1.7 million since 2011. That money is spent on cancer research and services for families of people with cancer.
“The cancer death rate has dropped 27 percent in the last 10 years, so events like Relay for Life are making a difference,” said Hilary Casillas, senior manager for the American Cancer Society.
Casillas said the organization has also started using the event to educate about cancer prevention, the most effective measures for which are not using tobacco products, eating healthily, exercising and using sunscreen.
“That’s the stuff we already know,” she said. “The money we raise at events like this helps pay for research into what we still don’t know.”
Would-be participants can still register at relayforlife.org/rutlandvt.
Walkers begin at 1 p.m. and go in whatever shifts decided on within their team until 8 a.m. the next morning.
“It started as a 24-hour event and people walked the entire time,” Gardner said. “It symbolizes the emotional journey of a survivor. Cancer doesn’t stop for them.”
Westburg said that when she started, she was the only person on the GE team.
“Two years later, we got more people into it,” she said. “We’ve had as many as 100 people. ... It’s just a good thing to do and I would encourage everybody to join a team and do what they can do.”
