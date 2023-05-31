Organizers say Relay for Life is going strong again.
The annual event, which raises money for the American Cancer Society, takes place Saturday and Sunday at the Vermont State Fairgrounds. Registration opens at 11 a.m. Sunday. The opening ceremony is at 1 p.m. Saturday and the closing ceremony is at 8 a.m. Sunday. In between, teams that have entered will walk in whatever shifts they have arranged among themselves.
"The idea is to at least go into the night," organizer Ken Shattuck said Wednesday. "It's supposed to mimic a cancer diagnosis. You start out in the light."
Darkness comes, Shattuck said, but, hopefully, people struggling with cancer get to make their way toward a light the same way walkers in the relay get through to sunrise.
During COVID, the Rutland event concerted to a "drive-through," relay, pushing the date back to September to give organizers time to retool.
"The ironic part is, we became one of the first groups to ever do that, and we were reached out to by several other relays around the country," Shattuck said.
Last year was the first year the relay returned to its normal format, and Shattuck said attendance was down significantly.
"I think people were still a little leery of large gatherings, and it was a really hot day" he said. "It was the end of July."
Shattuck said the earlier date appears to have solved the latter problem, with registrations up going into the final week before the event.
"In the last few days, I've gotten notifications that three new teams have registered," he said.
Teams can register the day of the event. Shattuck said there's no fee, though donations are accepted. The event funds the American Cancer Society's programs supporting cancer patients and their families. Shattuck said there will be food, raffles and children's activities on the fairgrounds, as well as a sense of camaraderie and a closing ceremony honoring loved ones touched by cancer.
"Relay is an emotional rollercoaster," Shattuck said. "You're going to laugh. You're going to cry. You're going to have hard times. You're going to have some fun."
