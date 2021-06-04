A news release about the survey from the American Cancer Society (ACS) calls attention to challenges faced by cancer patients, which may have been overshadowed by the pandemic, but the return later this month of the Relay for Life, taking place in-person again, at the Vermont State Fairgrounds in Rutland on June 26 and 27 will help focus more attention on the issue.
According to a newly released Survivor Views survey from the ACS Cancer Action Network, one in three respondents reported the pandemic had affected their access to care.
Even during the past few months roughly one in six, or 16%, of patients reported a delay or interruption in their cancer screening schedule, including 11% who experienced a delay in screening for a cancer with which they’ve been diagnosed previously. Delays were driven in more than a quarter of the cases by logistical issues such as staffing shortages or a lack of available appointments. In other cases, the patient had concerns about the risks of contracting the virus.
Linda McKenna, a certified physician’s assistant and director of oncology for the Foley Cancer Center at Rutland Regional Medical Center (RRMC), said all cancer treatment services continued during the pandemic, although there were some restrictions about who could be allowed to accompany the patient.
“All chemotherapies, blood transfusions, infusion therapies all occurred, again, (the patients) weren’t allowed to have a visitor back in the treatment area for social-distancing reasons,” she said.
McKenna said diagnostic tests continued through the last year and screening tests were available, but the scheduling was a little more complicated because of the requirements of social distancing. Some patients declined to get screening tests because of concerns about possible exposure to COVID at a hospital.
“I don’t believe there were any patients of ours who needed treatment and didn’t come in during the pandemic for their treatment. I don’t believe anybody missed a treatment at all,” she said.
Mike Rollo, government relations director for the ACS in Vermont and New Hampshire, said ACS officials were not trying to fault hospital officials who had to reschedule or delay screenings or care.
“In both cases, that could have been restrictions or protocols that were put in place by hospitals at the beginning of the pandemic where we were all trying to figure out, as a society, how do we navigate this? I think they were trying to be overly cautious and that was a good thing,” he said.
However, Rollo added, screenings can allow early treatment, which favors better outcomes.
Gloria Chandler, 64, of Clarendon, said she was treated successfully for Stage 4 inoperable uterine cancer in 2013. After treatment, surgery and more than two years of chemotherapy, she was found to be cancer free, but continued getting tested.
A scan she had scheduled for December did not happen until February.
She said one of the hardest parts of a difficult experience was being unable to bring anyone with her when she went for a doctor’s appointment.
“In February, I got my results that cancer was in my lymph nodes, and I was all alone at the appointment, so it kind of struck me. I didn’t know what to do,” she said.
Chandler said her doctors are trying to find the right medication for her.
“It’s just kind of hard going to appointments by yourself. … It’s always good to have another ear there to hear things that you don’t hear because you are so nervous, and the anxiety is there,” she said.
Chandler said she’s looking forward to taking part in the Relay, which will be her seventh.
Melissa Cox, of West Rutland, is not a cancer patient or survivor, but is part of the Relay and the ACS-CAN. She said organizers are “unbelievably excited” that Relay will be live and in-person this year after a “drive-through” event in 2020.
“We made the best of it last year and it was really special to do a drive-through event, but it just does not compare with the overnight event and having everybody around us and being able to see the faces that we really want to know,” she said.
Cox said she hoped the community would attend and support the Relay even though life has many obligations that can make it challenging.
“We really want to celebrate how amazing Rutland County is and what Rutland County does for this Relay for Life. We knock it out of the park every single year,” she said.
Chandler will be one of the survivors there to get the positive value of community support as she considers how to respond to her latest diagnosis.
“I’m going to treat this aggressively. I came through this once. I’m going to do it again. Stay positive,” she said.
