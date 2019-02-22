MONTPELIER — Former Bennington state representative Kiah Morris brought a message of peace, hope and resilience to combat racial conflict during a visit to Montpelier High School on Friday.
The school became the first in Vermont to raise the Black Lives Matter flag in February 2018 to address issues of systemic racism in the school after a request from the students’ Racial Justice Alliance, and other schools in Vermont followed suit. Morris attended the last day of the school’s calendar of events for Black History Month to promote racial harmony among students, faculty and staff members.
Morris has been the target of racial harassment and threats, abusive social media messages, vandalism and a burglary at her home. As a result, she decided not to seek re-election in November after two terms in the Legislature.
After her resignation, Attorney General T.J. Donovan began an investigation but announced in January there was insufficient evidence to support criminal charges against self-proclaimed white nationalist Max Misch, who conducted online racial harassment against Morris. Three weeks later, Misch was charged with violating a new Vermont law barring possession of high-capacity ammunition magazines.
Donovan called for an independent review of the Bennington Police Department for failing to act on Morris’ complaints of harassment and intimidation. There are also efforts in the Legislature this session to expand the authority of the AG’s office to investigate bias-motivated incidents and establish a reporting system of such incidents for police.
“It’s really great to have her here and show that a woman of color can teach great things,” said Mandy Abu-Aziz, president of the Racial Justice Alliance at MHS. “It’s really inspiring; although she not in the Legislature anymore, she still tries to keep up with her racial justice work.”
Principal Mike McRaith praised Morris and the students for their work on racial justice during Friday’s assembly.
“She has been a direct support and inspirer-extraordinaire to many of our MHS students and to myself personally. Thank you, Kiah,” McRaith said.
Morris said she would not address her past troubles, because of ongoing investigations. Instead, she paid tribute to MHS becoming the first public school in the country to raise the Black Lives Matter flag, an event she attended.
“That day was so gorgeous and so powerful, and I wept tears at seeing not only the power when youth are able to use their voice in ways that have meaning, but to also see an entire school community supporting our students that have been marginalized and often feel invisible, to be able to stand in solidarity and say, ‘Not only do you matter, we cherish you and we celebrate you,’” Morris said. “That is phenomenal, that is extraordinary, that is leadership, that is courage, that is history, so thank you for setting that stage for the rest of the nation.”
Morris went on to “tell stories” about things related to family, ethnicity and racial conflict that were the touchstones of her journey through life, and the challenge of fighting “toxicity in our minds, our bodies and our spirits.”
She spoke of putting her work aside one weekend to help her son build resilience during a difficult mountain hike.
“I needed to show my son his fullest potential and build his strength for the journey ahead, his journey as a black boy and our journey as people of color in one of the whitest states in the country,” Morris said.
Morris then pivoted to the much greater strength and resilience that African-Americans needed through the historic horrors of slavery, culminating in the birth of the civil rights movement.
“Reports of widespread violence in response to the resistance in the United States were very prevalent in those days: church burnings, acts of terrorism, mass lynchings and grotesque police brutality were everyday occurrences,” Morris said.
Morris said her great-grandfather, a church deacon, was part of the resistance and suffered permanent injury after a brutal beating while others were also killed and injured, and the church was burned to the ground.
A few days later, Morris said, three black civil rights workers who were investigating the church burning were abducted and killed by the Ku Klux Klan and local police officers in a case that became known as “Mississippi Burning.”
“So this is a generational trauma and one that remains ever-present for many people of color, whose very survival is linked to these human atrocities,” Morris said.
Morris noted that a year before the bombing of her great-grandfather’s church, thousands of students staged a protest in Alabama against racial violence.
“Scores of students, just like you, decided to take a stand and be counted,” Morris said.
Hundreds were arrested, but more students came to protest the next day, leading to widespread media coverage of what became known as the Children’s Crusade. It was a tipping point for the civil rights movement, Morris added.
“I want my son to have that courage,” Morris said. “I want him to know the strength of his spirit.”
“This is your lesson today: Remember the courage that these youth found to risk it all for a future that they believed, a future which we benefit from today. Believe in the power of your work and the power of your words, and your power to change the world,” Morris added.
