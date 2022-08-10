Yvonne Daley always found a story — sometimes a story nobody else thought to look for.
The author, teacher and longtime Rutland Herald reporter died Tuesday. Colleagues and subjects alike remembered her as a giant in her field. In addition to countless newspaper bylines, she wrote six books, most recently “Going Up the Country” about the back-to-the-land movement and most famously contributing to the late Sen. Jim Jeffords’ memoir, “An Independent Man.”
In 1997, she founded the Green Mountain Writers Conference, which recently featured instructors including Joan Aleshire and Stephen P. Kiernan.
Dennis Jensen, who held a number of positions at the Rutland Herald during his career, took credit for hiring Daley.
“I probably hired 25 people at two different newspapers,” he said. “She was clearly one of my best finds. ... This woman grabbed onto things and didn’t let go.”
Jensen said he had been the Herald’s wire editor when most of the staff walked out on strike in 1980, and he had to find people to replace them.
“I had a bunch of green people off the streets,” Jensen said. “People literally walked off the streets and it was a shot in the dark. ... Some people, I had to send them right out the door. She was a quick learner, and she was relentless.”
Steve Baumann, then the assistant city editor, recalled events a little differently. He said he had known Daley before she started at the Herald, and that he and then-City Editor Jack Crowther hired her as a stringer. Baumann said Daley came to Vermont from Boston by way of Florida, and he knew her through a social network centered on the original Rutland Food Co-op.
“She was really well-known because she was a really strong personality,” Baumann said. “She was the Earth Mother. ... Yvonne was the classic back-to-the-land hippie in Vermont, living the good life in Goshen with her good friends.”
Baumann said Daley walked out with the other strikers, but went back to the Herald after a tense meeting at which she criticized the other strikers for a lack of a plan. That account was backed by another of her contemporaries, Megan Price, who had also participated in the strike and said it created bad feelings among people that persisted for years.
“I wanted to work as a reporter so badly — I understand what Yvonne did,” she said. “Yvonne jumped in. She was someone who took opportunities, and she took an opportunity.”
Daley’s first byline in the Herald’s archive — under the name “Yvonne Gallo” — appeared on May 26, 1980, over a story about a Forest Dale woman who taught foraging. The front page that day described an eruption at Mount St. Helens, an earthquake in California and Ronald Regan seeming to clinch the Republican nomination. Daley was on page 11.
The front page of the Rutland Herald was harder to get onto in those days — the 1981 discovery of a $500,000 funding shortfall in the city schools didn’t even make the cut — but Daley got there and stayed there for a long time. Several of her coworkers pointed to her coverage of the controversies around the Vicon trash burning plant as one of her greatest hits.
“Yvonne was the epitome of the dogged reporter on an issue like that,” Baumann said. “If she had her teeth into your ankle, she didn’t let go. She was so persistent and knew so many people she would run it down and didn’t give up.”
Jeffrey Wennberg, who became mayor during the Vicon controversy, said Daley’s reporting influenced her thinking.
“Yvonne was really, really good at communicating technically complex things,” he said. “She was highly critical of the analyses that had been done to support the location of the plant.”
Wennberg credited Daley’s work with getting Sen. Patrick Leahy to earmark money for a federal study of the key pollutants involved and the way they interacted with the micro-climate around the plant.
“It had no effect on Vicon’s bankruptcy situation, but it had a huge effect on the likelihood it would ever be allowed to restart,” he said.
Chris Graff, the longtime Vermont bureau chief for the Associated Press, said he was amazed at the work Daley did chronicling the story of Lenny Burke, a Mount St. Joseph Academy basketball player who spent 45 days in a coma due to a game injury before working to recover from a brain injury and return to school.
“I wrote about that accident,” Graff said. “She went back and stayed with it. That was just an amazing story she told. She was one of those who’d show up on the second day of a story and find the one thing that should be retold and told in-depth ... a very colorful and deep story that would make you appreciate what the person or the event was about.”
Baumann said Daley’s feature writing was where she stood out the most, especially when writing about her adopted home.
“She really knew Rutland,” he said. “People knew her and they trusted her and she had a perception about Rutland. She knew the town in ways few people did. Personalities, people important to the community — Yvonne knew them and could write their stories. It’s an incredible legacy that you could look back at how this small town was in the ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, it was Yvonne telling this to the world.”
Daley grew beyond the Herald without ever quite leaving it entirely. She wrote for the Boston Globe and other national publications and went on a sabbatical to accept a Knight Foundation fellowship at Stanford University. She went on to become a professor at San Francisco State University.
“There were a handful of writers in Vermont you could tell really loved Vermont,” Graff said. “She made that love the center of her writing.”
