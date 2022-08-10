Yvonne Daley remembered
Author and longtime reporter for the Herald, Yvonne Daley, pictured here in 2017, died Tuesday.

 Robert Layman / Staff File Photo

Yvonne Daley always found a story — sometimes a story nobody else thought to look for.

The author, teacher and longtime Rutland Herald reporter died Tuesday. Colleagues and subjects alike remembered her as a giant in her field. In addition to countless newspaper bylines, she wrote six books, most recently “Going Up the Country” about the back-to-the-land movement and most famously contributing to the late Sen. Jim Jeffords’ memoir, “An Independent Man.”

