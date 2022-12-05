Rep. William Notte, D-Rutland City, will join the House leadership in the next legislative session.
The Vermont House Democrats announced Sunday that Notte, who was just reelected to a third term, had been voted in as assistant majority leader for leadership development.
Notte joins a team that includes likely returning House Speaker Rep. Jill Krowinski, D-Burlington; returning Majority Leader Rep. Emily Long, D-Newfane; and two other assistant majority leaders, Rep. Kathleen James, D-Manchester, and Rep. Jana Brown, D-Richmond.
"This year is one of real flux for the Legislature," Notte said on Monday. "So many new members and, more than that, so many new committee chairs. ... So I really made a push for the position. ... This is going to be a year where tones are set and legislative strategies that we'll be working on for years are established, and I really want to be working on that."
Notte said Rep. Patricia McCoy, R-Poultney, is expected to continue as House Minority Leader, and the two of them will give the Rutland County delegation a strong voice in Montpelier.
Notte's elevation comes despite having prominently broken ranks a number of times, voting against his party on the minimum wage and firearms legislation, and voting to uphold Gov. Phil Scott's veto of the 2020 climate change bill.
"What I think that shows is the Democrats are a big-tent party," he said. "We have members that are much more conservative than I am and we have members that are more liberal than I am. ... You've got to allow members to vote their conscience and vote their towns' interests."
Notte said one of his duties will be helping develop long-term legislative goals. The top priority going into the next session will be housing, he said.
"We continue to hear from employers it's hard to get people in here because they can't find a suitable place to live," he said.
He noted Rutland has hundreds of units that could go back on the market if owners had the money to bring them up to code.
Notte said he also plans to create a mentoring program to help new House members learn the body's unwritten rules and to work to identify potential future committee chairpeople and party leaders.
"Not a single one of us up there is guaranteed more than two years," he said.
With his party holding a veto-proof supermajority, Notte said he expects the governor's office will be working closely with the legislature to develop bills everyone can agree on.
"We don't want to use the numbers we have this session to ram things down people's throats," he said. "That's not good governance and it's not a good long-term strategy. ... I think we have really strong prospects for getting things done. ... Everyone is committed. We may disagree on what Vermont needs, but everyone is committed to working toward solutions."
